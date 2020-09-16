God of War: Ragnarok unveiled for PS5 with a cryptic cinematic teaser

Sony Santa Monica has unveiled our first glimpse at God of War: Ragnarok, a sequel to the critically acclaimed reboot from 2018.

Shown during tonight’s jam-packed PS5 Showcase, the sequel is in the works exclusively for PS5 and will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus across the dangerous yet fascinating realm of Greek mythology. You can check out the debut trailer below, which provides a glimpse of what we can expect from the epic narrative adventure:

The first game earned 4.5/5 in our review and easily one of the best exclusives you can find on Sony platforms, showing exactly how successful a series can be if you’re willing to be brave and reinvent it into something different. It laid some excellent foundations that will undoubtedly be built upon with a sequel .

“God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies. It’s a shame, then, that boss fights have fallen by the wayside at every level to become terribly monotonous – but if that’s the cost of what Santa Monica has built, it’s certainly a price worth paying,” reads our original review.

Other reveals from the PlayStation 5 Showcase included confirmation that the console will cost £449/£359 for the physical and digital consoles respectively, and it will be launching on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world can get their hands on the console on November 19.

In terms of launch games, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls will be two blockbusters gracing the platform right away, with more to come in the future. God of War: Ragnarok is currently aiming for a 2021 release, so we likely won’t see anything more from it in terms of trailers or information for a while. Oh well, we’re sure it will be worth the wait.

