EA Play Live 2020: Publisher announces digital show following E3 2020 cancellation

Electronic Arts has announced EA Play Live, a digital alternative to its showcase which normally runs parallel to E3.

The world’s biggest gaming show was sadly cancelled in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, marking its first absence from the events calendar in several decades.

Despite this, a number of publishers have confirmed they will be holding online streams in the event’s place to host major news and game announcements. Ubisoft, Square Enix, Microsoft and now Electronic Arts are among them.

EA Play Live will take place on June 11th at 4pm PT/7pm ET/00:00 BST, so fellow gamers in the UK will need to stay up late despite this year’s event going digital. Here’s hoping Electronic Arts has some surprising announcements waiting in the wings this time around.

It remains unclear what we will see at the show. Usual suspects such as FIFA 21 and other annual sports franchises are a safe bet, and there’s always a possibility that Dragon Age 4 will finally rear its head after months of silence.

EA Play normally runs over a number of days as the publisher showcases its library of upcoming titles. It remains unclear if this year’s iteration will remain the same, or if it will instead opt for a more simplisitc, rapid-fire approach.

Given that PS5 and Xbox Series X are poised to arrive this year, it’s likely Electronic Arts will have some next-gen announcements, or will at least be showcasing their usual titles on new hardware with improved visuals and features.

We’ll be sure to update you once a more detailed schedule is released, or if any potential clues begin to surface online regarding EA’s upcoming showcase. For now, keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the big gaming news.

