Crackdown 3 Tips and Tricks: How to be best agent in the field

After countless delays and an unusual course of development, Crackdown 3 finally arrives for Xbox One and Windows 10 later this week. The open-world adventure has you stepping into the shoes of a genetically enhanced agent as they seek to save the city of New Providence from an evil organisation.

Now, that’s easier said than when all your powers are stripped from you in the opening minutes. So, Trusted Reviews has put together a handy list of tips and tricks to help you become the best agent you can possibly be. That includes hints on upgrades, activities, guns and more!

Don’t stop moving (to the S Club beat)!

Collecting orbs remains one of the finest parts of Crackdown 3. Leaping across rooftops in search of upgrade nuggets is an absolute thrill, and it’s also essential to staying ahead of your enemies. Try and avoid fast travelling to objectives and leap between buildings on the lookout for ability orbs whenever you can. It’s so, so worth it.

Hidden Orbs are far less obvious than ones that enhance your agility, requiring you to search through tight alleyways and along precarious ledges before reaping the rewards. They’re definitely worth the effort, boosting all of your abilities with a healthy dose of points.



Order Crackdown 3 from Amazon UK

Pedal to the metal

Driving offers similar benefits from bounding across rooftops like a lunatic. Incidentally running over pedestrians or jumping through stunt rings will reward you with generous amounts of experience points. Once you’ve levelled up a handful of tiers, you can transform your vehicle at will to access some trickier-to-reach obstacles, too.

You can also partake in a variety of races and checkpoint challenges spread throughout New Providence. These are easy avenues of earning experience and honing your skills in a variety of different vehicles to boot. It’s worth nothing that your driving skills upgrade much faster than the likes of agility, melee and explosives.

Keep a varied arsenal

Crackdown 3 has plenty of firearms for you to play around with. These range from tried-and-true assault rifles to futuristic grenade launchers and heavy weapons filled with venomous acid. So, it goes without saying that you’ll want to experiment with each new piece of equipment you stumble upon.

I made it a habit to keep myself armed with a welcome variety of lethal tools, often consisting of a pistol, assault rifle and heavy weapon of some form. Meaning whether I was tackling hordes of infantry or an incoming squad of tanks, I was ready and willing to kick some butt. My personal favourite weapon is a laser beam which wipes out everything in its path. I’ll admit it was a tiny bit overpowered.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Climb all the towers you find

Propaganda Towers are some of the most fun you can have in Crackdown 3. They provide the perfect opportunity to showcase your jumping abilities and gain some serious rewards. Working out the correct route to conquer these rotating beasts is a joy, made even better by a generous checkpoint system that never punishes you for taking a leap of faith.

Conquering these towering beasts also makes it much easier to tackle enemy strongholds later in the game, otherwise you’ll be contending with foes you’ll have no chance of defeating. Crackdown 3 is at its best when you’re free to enjoy its movement to its fullest, and that’s exactly what happens here.

Build up the resistance

Across New Providence you will find dozens of citizens locked away under the tyrannical reign of TerraNova Corporation. To free them you’ll have to eliminate all nearby baddies and hack a terminal to open prison cells. Doing so can be hugely beneficial to larger battles and completing a range of activities going forward.

Not only will the evil corporation be weaker as a whole, but there’s a high chance that a group of troopers will begin attacking enemy facilities as you approach them, or even occupy parts of the map to prevent bad guys from attacking you relentlessly. It’s an excellent touch, and goes a long way in making the world feel alive.

Related: Far Cry New Dawn Review

Break Stuff

As Limp Bizkit once said in its classic song, sometimes you just gotta break stuff. Lifting up whatever objects you can find and hurling them at adversaries is often a lot easier, quicker and more fun than spamming them with the same old weapons. There’s also a good chance it’ll result in a fantastical explosion, too.

Order Crackdown 3 from Amazon UK

Beating the snot out of enemies will eventually increase your skills, making it possible to lift up heavier and more outlandish objects as you progress. We have to say, lifting up a tank and chucking it across a city block never gets old.

We hope some of our quick tips help you on your Crackdown 3 journey! Will you be picking it up this week? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.