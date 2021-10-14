 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode battles the undead of Stalingrad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Zombies multiplayer mode is always one of the most enjoyable aspects of the Call of Duty experience and Vanguard’s instalment looks like it’ll be no different.

The reveal trailer for the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard looks absolutely mental with Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch behind this year’s instalment.

The mode will take players to Stalingrad in 1944, the site of one of World War II’s most attritional battles and perhaps the Nazis’ most consequential defeat. Unfortunately for the allies, the mass graves of those fallen soldiers will be reanimated by the Dark Aether magic we first saw in Black Ops Cold War.

A blog post on the matter reads: “The four-person co-op mode continues and expands on the Dark Aether story first experienced in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Set in World War II in the ruins of Stalingrad, this new incarnation of Zombies takes players to the darkest corners of the occult, where mortals bond with Dark Aether entities to gain immeasurable power… but at what cost?”

The army of the dead has been summoned by Oberführer Wolfram Von List, a Nazi officer who had been in charge of the mystical artefacts plundered during WW2. He’s now one of the five Dark Aether entities on his team, giving him the power to raise the dead.

The “Der Anfang” (The Beginning) story will require the special ops soldiers under player command to prevent an undead horde sweeping across Europe. They’ll be aided by the magic of the other four entities.

You might like…

Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat measures for Warzone and Vanguard revealed

Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat measures for Warzone and Vanguard revealed

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 7 months ago

Gamers can jump into portals, transporting them into the battle, while being able to access weapons upgrades. There’ll be access to new powers (“Offer the new Sacrificial Heart loot item to the Altar of Covenants to choose from a variety of upgrades that randomise each time you return from an objective.”), while cross-play and cross-gen play will be available.

“In Vanguard Zombies, it’s not long before you’re wading knee deep in the undead,” a blog post says. The game comes out on November 5.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.