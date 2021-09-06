Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next entry in the popular first-person shooter series, taking players back to World War II.

Vanguard will not be a sequel to Call of Duty: WW2, as it will establish its own storyline and cast of characters.

There will be a single-player campaign mode, online multiplayer with 20 maps at launch, and a co-op Zombies mode that will act as the prologue to the Black Ops Cold War story.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on 5 November 2021. It will be available on a number of platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Price

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently £69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and £64.99 on PS4 and Xbox One.

There will also be an Ultimate Edition available for £99.99 that features the following bonus content:

Task Force One Pack

5 hours 2XP + 5 hours 2WXP

Vanguard Battle Pass Bundle

Trailer

Multipayer

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be introducing a new multiplayer mode called ‘Champion Hill’, which sees two small teams face off against each other until the last man is standing.

There will be Solos (1v1), Duos (2v2) and Trios (3v3) options, with 12 lives (18 in Trios) shared with your teammates. Four maps will be available at launch for Champion Hill.

All players will begin the game with the same loadout, but will be able to purchase better weapons and gear with the in-game currency you’ve earned during the match. This sounds very similar to games such as Valorant and the Apex Legends Arena mode.

Developer Sledgehammer has also detailed another new mode called Patrol: “Based on Hardpoint, this objective-based mode features a scoring zone in near-constant motion; if Operators want to rack up points for their team, they should keep up and move around the map within this Patrol point.”

The more familiar Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search and Destroy multiplayer modes will also be available to play, as well as the co-op Zombies venture.

Beta

A Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta will soon open to the public. You can check out the dates below:

PlayStation Early Access (pre-order required): September 10 – 13

September 10 – 13 PlayStation Open Beta: September 16 – 17

September 16 – 17 Xbox & PC Early Access (pre-order required) : September 16 – 17

: September 16 – 17 Open Beta all platforms: September 18 – 20

You’ll be able to access the beta on these dates by downloading it from your platform’s digital store. Make sure you have plenty of space on your hard drive though, with reports suggesting it could take up a whopping 50GB.

