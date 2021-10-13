 large image

Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat measures for Warzone and Vanguard revealed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Activision has revealed the new Ricochet anti-cheat system for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will also have ramifications for rule-breakers in the forthcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard release.

In an announcement on the Call of Duty website, the publisher calls it “a robust anti-cheat system supported by a team of dedicated professionals focused on fighting unfair play.”

Ricochet will use kernel-level monitors that will be required by anyone wishing to play the PC version Call of Duty: Warzone, where most of the unscrupulous activity takes place. This will check the software and applications that “attempt to interact and manipulate Call of Duty: Warzone.”

Kernel-level access to the computer isn’t something that’ll be welcomed by privacy advocates, but the developers say the driver is only on when the game is running. Similar systems have had some success in combating the rampant cheating ruining online multiplayer games.

“This driver will assist in the identification of cheaters, reinforcing and strengthening the overall server security,” the company writes. “While the kernel driver, which is only a part of RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, will release to PC, by extension, console players playing via cross-play against players on PC will also stand to benefit.”

This is only one element of a multi-faceted approach to combating the issue of cheating, which has a knack of spoiling the enjoyment of gamers seeking to play by the rules. Thus far, Activision has been pretty active in dropping the ban hammer on cheats, but plenty of them are still sneaking through the cracks.

The company says player-reporting will remain a crucial element in the battle against cheats, while the use of machine learning algorithms examine gameplay data from the server, helping to identify suspicious behaviour trends.

The improvement for Warzone will also be reflected in Call of Duty: Vanguard when it arrives later this year.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.