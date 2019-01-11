Amazon’s next streaming service might not be what you think

Amazon is reportedly working on a gaming streaming service which will allow users to stream the latest titles without owning a powerful machine.

This report comes from The Information who says that the service will be a subscription based model that allows players to stream games directly from the cloud, much like Sony’s PlayStation Now.

If it becomes a reality, the service will compete with Google, who is currently testing out its own Project Stream service with select users and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey being available as part of an invite-only trial.

As part of the next generation, Microsoft is rumoured to be developing a cheaper, streaming box that will launch alongside a more powerful console (Xbox Two), taking full advantage of streaming, digital downloads and the console’s growing Game Pass library.

Sony’s plans for the next generation remain cloudy, especially since the company has announced it will be skipping E3 2019, otherwise known as the year’s biggest gaming show.

Our money is on the console giant holding its own bespoke event to shine a light on PS5 and first-party titles in the future, separating itself from the hustle and bustle of E3.

As for Amazon joining the gaming market, doing so from a streaming perspective makes perfect sense considering the company’s ample experience in this area.

The service would potentially supersede the need for a powerful machine to handle graphically-intensive experiences by handling everything in the cloud, streaming the experience straight to your browser.

Continued problems with this method of playing games are latency and the requirement of a fast, consistent internet connection. Affordable streaming boxes alongside bigger, more expensive consoles sounds like the ideal way to go in the coming years until a more concrete solution is found.

Would you be interested in a gaming streaming service from Amazon UK or are you happy with your current consoles? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.