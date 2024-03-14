Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sacrifice key feature to bring down price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The will they, won’t they rumours surrounding a cheaper version of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are settling on ‘they will’ this week.

According to a new report, Samsung plans on omitting some functionality in order to bring the cost down on a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Get the Galaxy S24 with unlimited data and 12 months Disney Plus

Get the Galaxy S24 with unlimited data and 12 months Disney Plus

With Mobiles UK, get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £29.99 a month with iD Mobile. This is a 24-month contract which includes unlimited 5G data and 12 months of Disney Plus.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £159 upfront
  • £29.99 a month for 24 months
View Deal

The ET News agency in Samsung’s South Korean homeland reckons the S Pen input support could be sacrificed to lower the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 standard edition.

The translated report from ET News reads: “Currently, Samsung Electronics is developing a total of two Galaxy Z Fold 6 [models], including a new Z Fold with pen input function and a model excluding pen input. This is a strategy to increase demand by reducing the price burden on foldable smartphones.”

According to the report, Samsung’s plans are a response to the incursion on a foldable market it has largely dominated since it launched the Z Fold and Z Flip ranges.

The report says a share of the market that was as high as 90% has now dropped to around 60% thanks to infusion from Chinese companies like Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi and Huawei.

A Galaxy Z Fold 6 that is a little cheaper than the base cost of £1,749/$1,799 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, (which has made it really prohibitive for the majority of smartphone users – especially in the United States where hardware is not subsidised by the mobile operators anywhere near as much as it is in the United Kingdom) could entice some newcomers to range.

The Z Flip series is much cheaper, but is more of a high-functioning fashion-focused handset rather than a device that truly offers the benefits of both a smartphone and and a tablet.

Samsung is likely to show its hand for this year’s foldables at the next Unpacked event. We’d expect that sometime at the end of July.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2024: The seven top foldables to buy

Best Foldable Phones 2024: The seven top foldables to buy

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Fold wins?

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Adam Speight 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words