Galaxy Watch 6 will get some great new health, fitness and safety features

Chris Smith

Samsung has announced the next update for its Galaxy Watch series of phones, giving us a peak at new features coming to the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 6.

The One UI 5 Watch operating system, which could launch alongside a new version of Wear OS, will boost sleep tracing, add new personalised health and fitness features, and offer and enhanced safety features.

The new tools will be available on the current crop of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 users, who will also be able to test drive the beta from later this month.

The headline update comes to the sleep management features. Users will receive personalised tips, such as avoiding caffeine six hours before bed time, and sun burn in the morning. These features are already available on Galaxy smartphones.

There’s also an improved ‘Sleep Insights’ UI which places the sleep score (out of 100) at the top of the screen so you can get an at-a-glance look in the morning.

Elsewhere Samsung is adding a personalised heart rate section that shows which will enable users to choose a workout depending on which cardio zone they’d like to remain in (from 1-5). This is based upon the user’s individual cardiopulmonary capabilities.

“Based on this, the user can work out by selecting the right heart rate range for their purpose,” Samsung writes in a (translated) blog post. “Section 1 is suitable for warming up with the slowest heart rate, and for general high-intensity exercise, it is appropriate to choose Zone 4.”

Samsung is adding improved to bring improvements to the emergency SOS feature, enabling users to sent their location to the emergency services, while also providing your medical information.

If you’re 55 years old (and over) Samsung has said it’ll turn the Fall Detection feature on by default. An emergency call will be made by pressing the Galaxy Watch’s Home button five times in a row too.

“Samsung Electronics is working hard to provide an integrated health experience so that users can achieve their health goals, and we see the beginning as a good night’s sleep,” said Hon Pak, head of the digital health team at Samsung Electronics’ MX division. “We expect that the new One UI 5 watch operating system will help Galaxy Watch users improve their sleep quality and enjoy a healthy and vibrant daily life based on this.”

