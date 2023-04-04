 large image

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could finally ditch the girthy bezels

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If we could sum-up the smartphone design trends over the last few years, they could perhaps be summed up in four words – bigger displays, smaller bezels.

Now Samsung may be looking to do the same thing for wearables with rumours suggesting the Galaxy Watch 6 might benefit from a larger display with more diminutive surroundings.

The often reliable leaker Ice Universe reckons the Classic version of this year’s update will arrive with a 1.47-inch display, which would be a decent improvement on the 1.4-inch Galaxy Watch 5.

That’s only a 5% increase, as 9to5Google states, but if it’s a benefit of thinner bezels the overall size of the watch should be around the same. The big bezels on Samsung watches have often been criticised, but the rotating bezel that controlled the UI meant there was at least some benefits to be had. Those have been ditched for more recent editions, meaning the larger bezels have been more pronounced.

As well as the bezels and display size improvements, there’ll also be improved resolution, according to the leaker.

In a tweet, the Ice Universe account wrote: “100% confirmed, Exclusive: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has increased the screen size of the dial to 1.47 inches, and the resolution has also been correspondingly improved, which means that the screen proportion has finally been improved.”

We’re likely to see Samsung announce the Galaxy Watch 6 and perhaps a Pro accompaniment in August, if recent precedent is to be followed. Probably along the next generation foldable phones.

Last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro both received four-star scores from Trusted Reviews. You feel as if there’s still plenty of room for improvement for WearOS watches. Could this be the year the Galaxy Watch finally hits the perfect score?

