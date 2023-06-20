Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 6 leak suggests we’re in for a price bump

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range appears to have leaked, suggesting we might be in for a price bump.

Rumours surrounding Samsung’s next smartwatch have been picking up of late ahead of its likely unveiling at next month’s Unpacked event. Now we appear to learned details on the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

According to French website Dealabs (via GSMArena), the Galaxy Watch 6 pricing will start from €319.99 for the 40mm Wi-Fi model, moving up to €369.99 for cellular connectivity. Shifting up to the larger 44mm model will cost €349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and €399.99 for cellular.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, will start from €419.99 for the 43mm Wi-Fi model, moving up to €469.99 for cellular connectivity. The larger 47mm model will start from €449.99 for Wi-Fi, and €499.99 for cellular.

If you’re wondering how all this relates to last year’s model, or how this might work out for UK customers, last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 started at €299/£269 for Wi-Fi. In other words, we’re likely looking at a price bump across the range.

As a side note, this pricing leak appears to be another nail in the coffin of a prospective Galaxy Watch 6 Pro model. Last year Samsung went with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead of a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (pictured), jettisoning the rotating bezel into the bargain. On those grounds alone, we’re glad to see the Classic back.

With this pricing information, there’s very little left to learn about the Galaxy Watch 6 ahead of launch. A few days ago we saw detailed renders outlining the wearable’s design, which sticks to the chunky circular design language Samsung laid out in previous models.

You might like…

Best Fitness Trackers 2023: The best tech to hit your fitness goals

Best Fitness Trackers 2023: The best tech to hit your fitness goals

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Best Smartwatch 2023: The seven best wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2023: The seven best wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review

Thomas Deehan 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.