Galaxy Watch 6 leak suggests we’re in for a price bump

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range appears to have leaked, suggesting we might be in for a price bump.

Rumours surrounding Samsung’s next smartwatch have been picking up of late ahead of its likely unveiling at next month’s Unpacked event. Now we appear to learned details on the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

According to French website Dealabs (via GSMArena), the Galaxy Watch 6 pricing will start from €319.99 for the 40mm Wi-Fi model, moving up to €369.99 for cellular connectivity. Shifting up to the larger 44mm model will cost €349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and €399.99 for cellular.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, will start from €419.99 for the 43mm Wi-Fi model, moving up to €469.99 for cellular connectivity. The larger 47mm model will start from €449.99 for Wi-Fi, and €499.99 for cellular.

If you’re wondering how all this relates to last year’s model, or how this might work out for UK customers, last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 started at €299/£269 for Wi-Fi. In other words, we’re likely looking at a price bump across the range.

As a side note, this pricing leak appears to be another nail in the coffin of a prospective Galaxy Watch 6 Pro model. Last year Samsung went with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead of a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (pictured), jettisoning the rotating bezel into the bargain. On those grounds alone, we’re glad to see the Classic back.

With this pricing information, there’s very little left to learn about the Galaxy Watch 6 ahead of launch. A few days ago we saw detailed renders outlining the wearable’s design, which sticks to the chunky circular design language Samsung laid out in previous models.