Galaxy S25 takes leap towards an easily replaceable battery

Chris Smith

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra facilitates easier replacement of the battery, according to a new teardown from iFixit.

The now-traditional deconstruction of a new smartphone reveals Samsung has improved upon the pull-tab mechanism first introduced in the Galaxy S23, making the battery much easier to remove overall.

Samsung’s new system is a far cry from the hassle of removing batteries of yesteryear, which iFixit says usually involved “bravery, heat, and plastic pry tools” as well as a “silent prayer.”

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the process of removing the battery is a “breath of fresh air” whether you’re a pro at a repair shop or a humble phone owner looking to save yourself a visit and a few bucks.

“This time around, Samsung has installed four neat sticky tabs that “hug” the battery cell,” iFixit writes. “Those tabs peel up easily, releasing the battery in a few seconds without an ounce of extra glue. You can pop it right out with no fuss, no mess, and no special solvents.”

Galaxy S25 Ultra battery replacement iFixit
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery removal mechanism. Image credit: iFixit

Samsung has been offering offers self-repair tools in the United Kingdom since 2023 and since 2022 in the UK. It gives users the opportunity to purchase not only replacement batteries, but the tools and instructions needed to accomplish the task.

iFixit calls the improvements in the S25 Ultra a big win for longevity after, in years past, criticising the firm for not being interested in self-repair when not renewing a partnership with iFixit to offer genuine parts.

Well done, Samsung

The reality is, there’s we’re never getting back to the days of sliding off the rear case, popping out the battery and sliding in a new one. There would be too many compromises in design and durability – those IP ratings would have to go, for starters.

However, manufacturers can continue working within the confines of the unibody design to make it easier for anyone who wants to have a crack at fixing it themselves, without requiring an engineering degree.

It’s good to see Samsung listening to concerns of users and making every effort to ensure greater sustainability.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

