Galaxy S25 takes leap towards an easily replaceable battery

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra facilitates easier replacement of the battery, according to a new teardown from iFixit.

The now-traditional deconstruction of a new smartphone reveals Samsung has improved upon the pull-tab mechanism first introduced in the Galaxy S23, making the battery much easier to remove overall.

The Kindle Scribe is unmissable at this price As an all-in-one e-reader/E Ink notebook, the Kindle Scribe is now a bargain for students and professionals alike at this reduced price. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now just £249.99 View Deal

Samsung’s new system is a far cry from the hassle of removing batteries of yesteryear, which iFixit says usually involved “bravery, heat, and plastic pry tools” as well as a “silent prayer.”

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the process of removing the battery is a “breath of fresh air” whether you’re a pro at a repair shop or a humble phone owner looking to save yourself a visit and a few bucks.

“This time around, Samsung has installed four neat sticky tabs that “hug” the battery cell,” iFixit writes. “Those tabs peel up easily, releasing the battery in a few seconds without an ounce of extra glue. You can pop it right out with no fuss, no mess, and no special solvents.”

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery removal mechanism. Image credit: iFixit

Samsung has been offering offers self-repair tools in the United Kingdom since 2023 and since 2022 in the UK. It gives users the opportunity to purchase not only replacement batteries, but the tools and instructions needed to accomplish the task.

iFixit calls the improvements in the S25 Ultra a big win for longevity after, in years past, criticising the firm for not being interested in self-repair when not renewing a partnership with iFixit to offer genuine parts.