Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung isn’t interested in smartphone self-repair, says iFixit

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

iFixit is ditching its self-repair program for Samsung device owners in the US over what the former says is a lack of commitment to the movement from the latter.

A two-year partnership between the repair specialist and the device maker, will not be renewed the CEO of iFixit has revealed.

“Samsung does not seem interested in enabling repair at scale,” said co-founder Kyle Wiens in comments to The Verge as part of an enlightening report.

The incredible Sonos Era 300 is £100 off

The incredible Sonos Era 300 is £100 off

Sonos’ brilliant in-home speaker is £100 off at Argos right now. You can bundle up and save an extra 10%

  • Argos
  • Was £449
  • Now £349
View Deal

However, it won’t affect UK users because Samsung partners with a company called Ingram Micro for self-repair on these shores. iFixit does sell a limited number of Samsung parts in the UK, but mainly for older devices.

According to the iFixit boss, Samsung makes genuine parts prohibitively expensive, and has done little to make it easier for enthusiasts to repair the devices. As a result, few consumers are interested in buying the parts.

Furthermore, if you wanted to replace your phone’s battery, it costs $160 because they’re only sold pre-attached to a phone display. Meanwhile, you can get an iPhone or Google Pixel phone battery for around a third of that cost.

The iFixit deal also requires the company to, essentially, only sell parts to individual consumers. That makes it nearly impossible for iFixit to supply high street repair stores with the parts.

“We haven’t been able to get parts moving at the volumes needed to move the environmental needle,” says Wiens. Beyond that, acquiring parts for the newer phones has been incredibly difficult the company says.

As such, iFixit will simply stock aftermarket parts for Samsung phones rather than seeks to acquire new, genuine parts from Samsung. Repair guides will still be available, but won’t be published in collaboration with the manufacturer.

Overall though, it should mean the parts are cheaper for Samsung phone owners overall, and iFixit will still offer guides and tools.

You might like…

Best Samsung phone 2024: The best Galaxy handsets across all budgets

Best Samsung phone 2024: The best Galaxy handsets across all budgets

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Best Samsung TV 2024: From budget 4K sets to 8K QLEDs

Best Samsung TV 2024: From budget 4K sets to 8K QLEDs

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 2024: Which Samsung watch should you buy?

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 2024: Which Samsung watch should you buy?

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words