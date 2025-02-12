Finally, no Severance needed for Android fans to enjoy Apple TV+ and MLS

The wait for the iPhone SE 4 goes on, but Apple did have a launch on Wednesday, with the Apple TV app – including the Apple TV+ streaming service – finally becoming available for Android devices.

From today, Android users can download the app for phones, tablets and foldable handsets, ending a completely non-sensical absence from the rival platform.

The Kindle Scribe is unmissable at this price As an all-in-one e-reader/E Ink notebook, the Kindle Scribe is now a bargain for students and professionals alike at this reduced price. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now just £249.99 View Deal

The streaming app – home of Ted Lasso, Severance, Silo, Masters of Flight and more – has been available for Android TV for quite some time. However, Android phones and tablets have been absent from the list of supported devices.

While most users have access to the Apple TV app on their smart TV service or desktop computer, the absence of an iPhone or iPad might be more keenly felt for on the go viewing – specifically when it comes to live sports.

Apple has exclusive worldwide rights to Major League Soccer, as well as a selection of Friday Night Baseball games in MLB. The inability to watch those games wherever you may be, through a functional app, feels unduly unfair.

It’s not been a total blackout, as Apple’s services have been available to watch via a web browser on Android devices. But that also makes the absence of an Android app until now all the more befuddling.

Given the 2025 MLS season is about to get underway, this is likely part of Apple’s thinking. Given Android has a smartphone market share well in excess of 50%, that’s a lot more potential subscribers.

While it still seems a little odd seeing Apple apps in the Google Play store, Apple Music and Apple Music Classical has been available for a good while now.