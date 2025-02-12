Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Finally, no Severance needed for Android fans to enjoy Apple TV+ and MLS

Chris Smith

The wait for the iPhone SE 4 goes on, but Apple did have a launch on Wednesday, with the Apple TV app – including the Apple TV+ streaming service – finally becoming available for Android devices.

From today, Android users can download the app for phones, tablets and foldable handsets, ending a completely non-sensical absence from the rival platform.

The streaming app – home of Ted Lasso, Severance, Silo, Masters of Flight and more – has been available for Android TV for quite some time. However, Android phones and tablets have been absent from the list of supported devices.

While most users have access to the Apple TV app on their smart TV service or desktop computer, the absence of an iPhone or iPad might be more keenly felt for on the go viewing – specifically when it comes to live sports.

Apple has exclusive worldwide rights to Major League Soccer, as well as a selection of Friday Night Baseball games in MLB. The inability to watch those games wherever you may be, through a functional app, feels unduly unfair.

It’s not been a total blackout, as Apple’s services have been available to watch via a web browser on Android devices. But that also makes the absence of an Android app until now all the more befuddling.

Given the 2025 MLS season is about to get underway, this is likely part of Apple’s thinking. Given Android has a smartphone market share well in excess of 50%, that’s a lot more potential subscribers.

While it still seems a little odd seeing Apple apps in the Google Play store, Apple Music and Apple Music Classical has been available for a good while now.

All about MLS

It has made absolutely no sense for Apple, a company now largely driven by its growth in Services revenue, to exclude Android users from its streaming services, even if there have been ways around the absence of the native app.

Apple paid a pretty penny to secure the global rights to Major League Soccer’s Season Pass, where fans can watch Leo Messi play every week. Why not maximise the potential return by ensuring as many people as possible have an incentive to sign-up?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

