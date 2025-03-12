Google Pixel 10 rumors and everything we know

The Google Pixel 9 collection made a splash at launch in 2024, offering a redesigned chassis, upgraded smarts and more. The upcoming Pixel 10 collection certainly has its work cut out to top that.

That said, the Google Pixel 10 launch is shaping up to be an interesting one. Rumors point towards an upgraded camera setup for the vanilla Pixel 10, boosted Tensor G5 power, and the long-awaited release of Pixel Sense, Google’s spin on agentic AI that works across major first-party apps.

That said, here’s everything there is to know about the Google Pixel 10 collection right now, from release date rumors to leaked specs, renders and more.

Google Pixel 10 at a glance

Pixel 10 collection could launch in August 2025

Near-identical design to Pixel 9 collection

Pixel 10 could feature a new periscope lens

New Tensor G5 chipset

Google has yet to officially announce anything related to the Pixel 10 collection, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know when it will arrive.

Google has traditionally aimed for an October launch for its flagship Pixel line, though that changed with last year’s Pixel 9 announcement. Rather than a late September or early October reveal, the Pixel 9 range was revealed at an event in mid-August, going on sale on 4 September 2024.

Whether that’s indicative of Google’s new release plans is yet to be seen, but it’s safe to say that the Pixel 10 range will appear sometime in late summer or early autumn 2025. Android Headlines believes it’ll be the former, pointing towards an August 2025 launch, but it’s unclear whether that’s based on hard evidence or speculation.

Google Pixel 10 design and screen rumors

While rumors suggest that the budget-friendly Google Pixel 9a is set to get a redesign, the same can’t be said for the Pixel 10 collection.

In fact, recent leaks suggest that it’s going to be a very iterative year for the flagship Pixel range. Recent Pixel 10 renders from the ever-accurate @OnLeaks (in collaboration with Android Headlines) showcase a near-identical device, complete with the same combination of flat edges and rounded corners introduced with the Pixel 9 collection.

The accompanying leaked dimensions of 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm are near-identical to the Pixel 9 too, measuring in only 0.1mm thicker than its predecessor.

Google Pixel 10. Image Credit: OnLeaks x AndroidHeadlines

As with the general look of the phone, the Pixel 10 is also said to sport the same 6.3-inch screen. It would’ve been an easy win for Google to slim down the bezels to match the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15 for added visual flair, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The leaked render does hint at an upgraded camera setup – but more about that in a bit.

It’s a similar story with the Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL; both look near-identical to their predecessors, with the 10 Pro measuring 0.1mm thicker and the 10 Pro XL measuring the same 8.5mm.

Google Pixel 10 Pro. Image Credit: OnLeaks x AndroidHeadlines

In fact, the only model we’re yet to see is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Whether it’ll offer anything more than an iterative upgrade remains to be seen, but we’re hoping for a slimmer foldable, at least. Hey, Google needs to compete with the impossibly thin Oppo Find N5 somehow, right?

Google Pixel 10 camera rumors

Camera performance is one key area of differentiation between the regular Pixel 10 and the Pro-branded models. While the regular Pixel offers a combination of main and ultrawide lenses, the Pro models feature a dedicated zoom lens – more specifically, a periscope zoom lens.

However, if recent leaks are any indication, that could change with the introduction of the Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 10. Image Credit: OnLeaks x AndroidHeadlines

As well as giving us a good look at the overall design of the Pixel 10, the leaked CAD renders mentioned earlier also depict a triple-camera setup on the rear. It’s not just your bog-standard telephoto lens either; the rectangular lens cutout seems to point towards the same periscope-style folded lens zoom kit as the Pro models.

For context, the Pixel 9 offers a sensor-cropped 2x zoom, with higher levels of zoom delivered with plenty of heavy lifting from Google’s AI-powered Super Res Zoom.

But while we’ve seen evidence of a triple-camera setup, we’ve yet to hear the specifics. It’s a similar story with the high-end Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, too; any camera upgrades that may be on the way are still very much shrouded in secrecy.

Google Pixel 10 performance and software rumors

The Pixel 10 collection is said to sport the Tensor G5. Given that every iteration of flagship Pixel for the past few years has boasted a new Tensor chipset, that’s not a surprise. What is surprising is that Google has changed manufacturers, ditching long-time partner Samsung and the Exynos chipset the Tensor chips have been loosely based on.

Instead, this year’s chipset is said to be manufactured by TSMC utilising its 3nm-class N3E process – the same as Apple uses for the A18 Pro and M4 chipsets – with sources claiming that Samsung’s equivalent delivers 10-20% less power.

Leaks suggest a boosted five Arm Cortex-A725 CPU cores in place of the three from the Tensor G4, albeit with fewer power-efficient Arm Cortex-A520 cores at two compared to four. It’s also once again said to utilise the bigger, more powerful Arm Cortex-X4 for any power-hungry tasks.

Google Pixel 10 Pro. Image Credit: OnLeaks x AndroidHeadlines

The accompanying GPU is rumored to support ray-tracing and GPU Virtualization, which are totally new to the Tensor chipset, while there’s said to be modest gains in the NPU department.

In terms of software, we expect the Pixel 10 range to ship with Android 16, especially given the rumors that it’ll be shipped as early as June 2025.

The headline feature is said to be Pixel Sense, which is essentially a rebrand of the previously rumored ‘Pixie’ assistant project. Leaks claim that it’s designed to deliver a contextual and personalised smartphone experience, with the ability to integrate with Google apps to offer real-time predictions.

That’s said to include helping users complete tasks more efficiently, like searching for somewhere to eat and sending that information to a friend, as well as suggest relevant information when it thinks it’s needed.

Importantly, it’s said that all of this processing is handled entirely on-device, meaning your data should remain secure and private.