Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where is the iPhone SE 4? Apple may skip launch this week

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amid widespread expectations Apple had planned to launch the iPhone SE 4 earlier this week, reports suggest the announcement may slip into next week.

That’s according to the Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who suggests the time-line for launch may have shifted. In a post on X, the well-connected Gurman wrote the announcement is still scheduled in the coming days.

The Kindle Scribe is unmissable at this price

The Kindle Scribe is unmissable at this price

As an all-in-one e-reader/E Ink notebook, the Kindle Scribe is now a bargain for students and professionals alike at this reduced price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now just £249.99
View Deal

He also said MacBook Air models with M4 processors are on the way in the next few weeks, while Apple has an imminent announcement pertaining to it’s Vision Pro headset.

Gurman writes: “New iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings. Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to press about an announcement to come. M4 MacBook Air within weeks.”

Originally, the iPhone SE 4 was expected to launch on Tuesday February 11, but as the day went on it became apparent the company’s usual press release time had passed.

That has also passed on Wednesday and, while it’s still possible Apple drops the handset by the end of the week, it mightn’t be until after the weekend.

The phone is expected to pack a $500-$549 price tag with an iPhone 13-like design with Face ID instead of Touch ID, a 6.1-inch OLED panel and the Apple A18 chipset. The camera is thought to include a single 48-megapixel camera. The phone could also be the test case for Apple’s first ever in-house 5G modem.

When the phone does arrive it’ll end a three-year wait for a new phone, following the iPhone SE 3 launch in 2022.

Nothing to see here

While it’s rare the key Apple watchers don’t nail these launch dates, there’s nothing to read into the launch potentially slipping into next week.

We’re intrigued about that Vision Pro announcement Gurman speaks of though? Could it be a hefty price cut?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Apple’s in-home robot could actually be like that Pixar lamp

Apple’s in-home robot could actually be like that Pixar lamp

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Nvidia RTX 5090 release date, rumors and everything we know

Nvidia RTX 5090 release date, rumors and everything we know

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Google Pixel 9a rumors and everything we know

Google Pixel 9a rumors and everything we know

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
The wait for a MacBook Pro OLED could finally end next year

The wait for a MacBook Pro OLED could finally end next year

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Video podcasts could be the next Netflix expansion project

Video podcasts could be the next Netflix expansion project

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Ninja Swirl means soft serve without chasing the ice cream van

Ninja Swirl means soft serve without chasing the ice cream van

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access