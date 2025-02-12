Where is the iPhone SE 4? Apple may skip launch this week

Amid widespread expectations Apple had planned to launch the iPhone SE 4 earlier this week, reports suggest the announcement may slip into next week.

That’s according to the Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who suggests the time-line for launch may have shifted. In a post on X, the well-connected Gurman wrote the announcement is still scheduled in the coming days.

The Kindle Scribe is unmissable at this price As an all-in-one e-reader/E Ink notebook, the Kindle Scribe is now a bargain for students and professionals alike at this reduced price. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now just £249.99 View Deal

He also said MacBook Air models with M4 processors are on the way in the next few weeks, while Apple has an imminent announcement pertaining to it’s Vision Pro headset.

Gurman writes: “New iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings. Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to press about an announcement to come. M4 MacBook Air within weeks.”

Originally, the iPhone SE 4 was expected to launch on Tuesday February 11, but as the day went on it became apparent the company’s usual press release time had passed.

That has also passed on Wednesday and, while it’s still possible Apple drops the handset by the end of the week, it mightn’t be until after the weekend.

The phone is expected to pack a $500-$549 price tag with an iPhone 13-like design with Face ID instead of Touch ID, a 6.1-inch OLED panel and the Apple A18 chipset. The camera is thought to include a single 48-megapixel camera. The phone could also be the test case for Apple’s first ever in-house 5G modem.

When the phone does arrive it’ll end a three-year wait for a new phone, following the iPhone SE 3 launch in 2022.