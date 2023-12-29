Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 to skip a now-stable iPhone safety feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung may once again skip the emergency satellite connectivity feature for the Galaxy S24 range, according to a new report.

While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 ranges introduced satellite-powered Emergency SOS messaging, currently with free access, Samsung didn’t follow suit with the Galaxy S23 stable.

That’ll remain the case when Samsung launches the Galaxy 24 range arrives next month, according to a report from ET News (via Sam Mobile).

An unnamed industry official said Samsung is in no rush to introduce satellite connectivity for its flagship range of 2024 handsets because the technology is still pretty limited.

Apple’s deployment of the technology sends tiny pieces of data through the messages app along with the location of the iPhone owner to the emergency services, and there is certainly no call functionality. However, it has already proved to be a life-saving addition to the handset

With all that in mind, Samsung is planning to bide its time until next year at the earliest according to said industry official.

The (translated) report says:

It is not expected that the satellite communication function that can send emergency messages even in the shaded area will not be installed this time. This feature is a service that can send rescue notification signals using L-band frequency-band satellites in an emergency. Apple first introduced features to the iPhone 14 series last year.

Samsung seems to have decided that there is no need to rush the introduction of the Galaxy S24 in terms of utility rather than technology. The functionality provided by Apple is only possible for limited forms of transmission in a one-way structure. “I understand that Samsung Electronics is preparing to install a satellite communication function that enables two-way service in the next-generation model,” an industry official said.

SamMobile points out there was evidence Samsung was testing the technology, but it reportedly hasn’t made the cut for the S24. The launch is expected to take place at an Unpacked event on January 17.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

