What to expect from Samsung in 2024: Flagships, foldables & more

Samsung has had a strong 2023 with phenomenal tech including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 6 – but there’s much more to come in 2024.

With 2023 now largely in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look forward at what to expect from the massive tech powerhouse in 2024. The good news is that it’s looking like it’ll be just as packed as 2023, with new flagship releases, new foldables and new wearable technology all on the horizon.

Here are our predictions of what to expect from Samsung in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 range

Arguably the biggest and most important launch for Samsung in 2024 will be the flagship Galaxy S24 range – and it’ll likely be one of the first announcements of the year too, given that last year’s S23 range was revealed on 1 February 2023.

In terms of specifics, we’re yet again expecting a trio of devices in the form of the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, with rumours suggesting that the smartphones will look extremely similar to this year’s variants.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s also said that the Exynos & Snapdragon split could make a return with the S24 range, with some users getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant while others will get the Exynos 2400 chipset depending on region availability.

However, some suggest it’ll be the regular S24 and S24 Plus that get an Exynos chipset, while the S24 Ultra will get the 8 Gen 3. It’s all unconfirmed for now.

Elsewhere, the camera setup is said to be improved across the three devices, though the S24 Ultra may actually get a downgrade from 10x to 5x if rumours are correct.

As well as a snazzy new flagship range, Samsung is almost certainly going to update its more budget-friendly Galaxy A range in 2024.

2023 saw the release of the Galaxy A14, A34 and A54, suggesting that 2024 will see the release of the Galaxy A15, A35 and A55, and like with the flagship range, recent launches suggest they’ll appear sometime shortly after the new year.

However, rumours about the specifics of the budget-friendly range are surprisingly thin on the ground. We have heard that the mid-range A35 and A55 might get an upgraded metal chassis, up from the plastic chassis of this year’s variants, and there are allegedly incremental camera improvements too, but that’s about it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 & Fold 6

Summer is synonymous with Samsung’s foldable collection, with practically every generation of Z Flip and Z Fold revealed in the summer months. More specifically, it seems Samsung prefers July and August events for its foldables, leading us to believe that the next-gen foldables will appear sometime mid-way through 2024.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rumours currently suggest that both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are set to get quite the upgrade next year – a stark change to the familiarity of the devices over the past few years. More specifically, it’s said that the Z Flip 6’s cover display could get even larger, potentially up to 3.7 inches, to further improve just how much you can do with the cover display.

The Z Fold 6, on the other hand, is said to be getting a redesign that brings the cover display more in line with a regular smartphone display, rather than the awkwardly tall-and-narrow 6.1-inch cover display currently employed by the book-style foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 collection

Not just focused on smartphones, Samsung is one of few Android manufacturers to consistently release Android tablets that try and compete with the dominance of Apple’s iPad.

That was just as true in 2023 as in recent years with the release of the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra, and given that Samsung tends to release updates on a yearly basis – more frequently than Apple’s rough 18-month lifecycle – we should expect the Tab S10 collection to appear sometime in 2024.

More specifically, the new Tab collection tends to appear alongside Samsung’s foldables in the summer months, meaning we’re likely to see it revealed alongside the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 sometime in August 2024.

There isn’t much in the way of rumours circulating right now, but given the fact that the Tab S9 looks a lot like the Tab S8 and Tab S7, we could see a refreshed design from this year’s premium tablet collection – but that’s just speculation for now.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 collection

Rounding out the major tech releases for Samsung in 2024 will likely be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 collection, following on from the release of the Watch 6 collection in 2023 and the Watch 5 collection in 2022.

As with the Tab collection, there isn’t much in the way of whispers about the upcoming smartwatch collection, but we do know that it’ll likely appear alongside the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 sometime in the summer months – that has been Samsung’s launch schedule until now, anyway.