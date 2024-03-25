Galaxy S23 users will get some of the S24’s best features in days

The eagerly-awaited Galaxy One UI 6.1 update could be rolling out to several of Samsung’s top 2023 smartphones within days.

The update, which is available out of the box on the Galaxy S24 range, has been promised to Galaxy S23 series owners and current Flip and Fold handsets, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

Galaxy A55 5G with free Galaxy Buds FE Samsung’s new Galaxy A55 5G can be grabbed with 100GB of data for just £19.99 a month with 100GB of 5G data a month. You’ll also get the Galaxy Buds FE for free. Mobiles UK

100GB data, £49 upfront

£19.99 a month View Deal

Until now Samsung only promised to begin the roll out by the end of March. However, a new report now says that roll out will begin on March 28 in China.

As spotted by Twitter user Tarun Vats, Samsung notified some Galaxy S23 users in China of the impending update via a push notification on Saturday (via SamMobile). Potentially, that suggests users in Europe and North America might be in line for the update too.

One UI 6.1 is a pretty big deal, as it brings some of the best Galaxy S24 software features to owners of the previous generation’s devices.

Those include the Galaxy AI features like Chat Assist, which can translate messages into 13 different languages. There’s also the opportunity to receive compose recommendations based upon the tone of the message you wish to convey.

There’s also a Live Translate feature, which will translate voice calls in real time, while the Google Circle to Search tool is a useful way to leverage Google without typing in commands. We’ll let you know when the update drops.