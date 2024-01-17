Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S24: What’s the difference?

Samsung has revealed its latest lineup of flagship phones for 2024. The top-tier luxury pick is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, while you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S24 at the low end. Let’s compare the two.

Admittedly, the new Samsung phones don’t look all that different from the previous models but it’s the internals, along with an unsurprising artificial intelligence (AI) push that are set to differentiate the new range.

Either way, you’re likely wondering if you’re fine just opting for the regular ol’ Galaxy S24 or if the Galaxy S24 Ultra has enough swanky goodness to make the extra cash worth your while. Here are the key differences.

The S24 Ultra will cost you over £400 more

Before we get into the specifications, the key factor on whether you’re considering the regular S24 or the S24 Ultra model will be what your budget is.

If you fancy the Ultra, the price starts at £1,249 for the 256GB storage model, going up to £1,349 for 512GB and £1,549 for 1TB. The base S24 is £450 cheaper than the base Ultra, coming in at £799 for 128GB then £859 for 256GB. It is quite a leap but, as we’re about to get into, the specifications differ quite a lot.

The Ultra features new 5x optical zoom

A big appeal of buying the very best Samsung model of the year has long been that it offers cutting-edge camera specifications. The new S24 Ultra is no different, offering a 12MP Ultra-Wide, 200 MP Wide, 50MP Telephoto (5x Optical Zoom), 10MP Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom) and 12MP Front Camera.

By comparison, you’ll find a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera , 50MP Wide Camera , 10MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom) and 12MP Front Camera on the Galaxy S24.

Across the range, Samsung is touting that you get its new ProVisual engine, which is its new set of AI tools for photography. But, reserved for the Ultra is its “Quad Tele System” that brings 5x optical zoom as well as 100x digital zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also offers a larger pixel size, compared with the S23 Ultra, enabling the capturing of more light in dimmer conditions and enhanced Nightography.

The S24 Ultra offers a better display and a bigger battery

You’d expect more bang for your bucks given the price of the Ultra model, and that is what you get. The S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display compared with the 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz screen on the regular S24. So, if big, detailed and luxurious screens are a key selling point for you then the Ultra is the one to go for. However, much of the display specs are the same in terms of quality, you’re just getting a lower resolution and smaller size.

There is quite a disparity in battery size too, with the Ultra offering a 5,000mAh cell and the S24 just a 4,000mAh. We will have to see how this plays out in testing as the Ultra’s higher-end display will likely demand more battery so it may make the gap less significant than it looks.

A more luxury design for the S24 Ultra

The S24 Ultra is the first Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, giving it a more durable chassis. The Ultra model already differentiates itself from the more traditional “Galaxy S” series look with its “Galaxy Note”-like design, but the new frame is set to add an additional dose of luxury.

On the other hand, the S24 is thinner and lighter, coming in at 7.6mm and 167g. That’s compared with the 8.6mm thickness and 233g weight of the Ultra.