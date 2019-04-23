Galaxy Note 10 camera, design and specs wow in new concept video

Samsung is hotly tipped to release its next premium phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, later in the year – and a new concept video gives us arguably our best look yet at the super-sized 2019 flagship.

Taking over from the Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s 10th anniversary phablet, so it’s safe to say expectation is as high for the device as it was for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ earlier in the year.

As a result, there have been numerous alleged leaks about the device – and even more rumours circulating about what specs it might feature, and what it could look like.

Now, pulling everything we know (or think we know) about the Galaxy Note 10 so far together into a neatly imagined packaged is noted graphic designer Concept Creator.

He’s just released a knock-your-socks-off new video of the Galaxy Note 10 on his YouTube channel, based on the weightier gossip surrounding the expected device.

The stunning renders in the video show the Galaxy Note 10 featuring a nearly 100% edge-to-edge display, with only a small ‘punch hole’ cut out resting in one corner to allow for its front-facing camera. This is the same Samsung Infinity O display we saw on the Galaxy S10 and S10+, so it’s safe to say it’s entirely plausible it will also appear on the Note 10.

On the rear of the device is a quadruple camera system, which would see the Note 10 one-up the triple lens setup of the Huawei P30 Pro. It would, however, match the Galaxy A80’s four cameras – although we’d be surprised if the Note 10 featured a similar rotating design as Samsung’s recently revealed mid-ranger.

Elsewhere, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the Note 10’s frame, which would be a real talking point. Most high-end handsets have dropped wired audio inputs, but the Note 9 did retain its last year, so this isn’t out of the question.

The jack sits next to a USB-C port, speaker grills, and the Note 10’s integrated S-Pen sheath. The video also claims the Galaxy Note 10 will be driven by a Snapdragon 855 SoC – no surprise, as it’s the chipset of choice for premium Android devices this year.

It also imagines it coming with 5G, lending further credence to the notion there may be a ‘Galaxy Note 10 Pro’ variant launched featuring the next-gen network alongside a more standard 4G model.

It’s still all speculative stuff, of course, but it’s very pleasing on the eye and all the Note 10 features shown off are perfectly feasible.

We’ll know for sure later in the year, when Samsung officially unveils the Note 10 – likely at a standalone launch event in August, based on its previous release patterns.

What do you want to see on the Galaxy Note 10?