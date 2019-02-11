The LG G8 will be significantly more expensive than the company’s previous flagship smartphone efforts, a new leak has suggested.

Reddit user livedadevil posted a screenshot of an alleged SKU for the upcoming G8, which shows that the 128GB version of the handset will cost $1,199.99 CAD. That converts to roughly £700, or $900 USD.

Over the years, LG has developed a reputation for high-end specs at reasonable prices. The LG G7, for instance, had an RRP of £599 at release, with the G6 coming in at £649.99, and the G5 costing £529.

Though £700 compares favourably with the £1000+ the likes of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cost − the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X are likely to cost four figures too − many of LG’s recent smartphone releases have passed under the radar, and we’ve all been expecting LG to continue massively undercutting its rivals in order to drum up consumer interest.

Prior to this leak, the word on the street had been that the G8 would cost around £600.

And, sure enough, many of the top comments under livedadevil’s Reddit post are jokes at LG’s expense, about how much less the G8 may cost a little down the line.

However, as is always the case with smartphone leaks, we’d recommend taking this rumour with a pinch of salt.

The handset is expected to look almost exactly like the G7, with a chunky notch, and slimline forehead and chin above and below its rumoured 6.1-inch, 19.5:9 display.

Last week, LG confirmed that the G8 will be unveiled at MWC 2019 later this month.

It also shed some light on the handset’s front-facing camera. The G8 will feature a front-facing Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera sensor, which will enable users to unlock the G8 with a quick scan of their face. The ToF sensor will have AR and VR applications too. thanks to depth sensing.

Are you liking the sound of the LG G8? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.