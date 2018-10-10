Fortnite Guide: Season 6 Week 3 Challenges Leak Online

Can you believe it’s been a week since the last set of challenges? That went by fast. In the Season 6 Week 3 challenges we’ll be splattering fools with tomatoes, playing knock, door, run, and reviving players. I know! You can revive players? Who knew?

Do keep in mind these challenges all come via leaks, and as such, are subject to change. Once we have confirmation of what’s what, we’ll be sure to update this article. So check back in later in the week, yeah?

Free Battle Pass

Revive a player in different matches 0/5

More easy challenges. If you regularly play duos or squads, this will unlock naturally, but you may need to revive teammates while also defending against other players. If you’re looking for an easier solution, head over to 50v50. Players go down a lot, and there’s normally enough space between you and the enemy team to build a one-by-one around your revive and resurrect them without any opposition.

Stage 1: Search a chest in Lonely Lodge 0/1

This is a staged challenge, so we’ll have more details once the challenges go live. For Lonely Lodge, there are several chests hidden in the upstairs walls of the main house, but every man and his Bonesy will be going for them. Instead, it may be worth aiming for the smaller huts and checking the roofs. Just run up to the huts, jump, and if you hear the chest hum, you’re safe to build up and smash the roof.

Ring a doorbell of a house with an opponent inside 0/5

Trick or treat! Both Pleasant Park and Salty Springs are the best landing areas for this one due to the volume of houses. The blue house at Salty in particular has the most chest chances, so if you land slightly later than normal, the odds of there being a player inside will be much higher.

Paid Battle Pass

Stage 1: Visit Risky Reels and Wailing Woods in a single match 0/1

Another easy one, although this will mean having to fight out of one area then fight into the next. Or, you know, grab an ATK from Lazy Links and just drive through both areas. Minimal fighting, minimal fuss.

Hit a player with a tomato 20m away or more 0/1,000

Equip the emote, then either throw at unaware enemies or wait until someone is downed then splat them. What’s not clear at the moment is the 0/1,000 threshold. Splatting a thousand players seems a tad over the top, so perhaps each shot will reward points? We’ll know more later in the week.

Shoot 3 targets at different shooting galleries 0/5

The shooting gallery challenge hath returned! Don’t go trying to hit the targets with anything other than a shotgun. They’re super brittle and just grazing them will cause them to explode. And as the shotgun has the highest spread, it makes more sense to go with that rather than trying to snipe a fast-moving object. We’ll have the locations of each gallery later this week.

Eliminate an opponent in different matches 0/10

Kill, kill, and kill. Experiment with which game mode nets you the higher chance of at least one kill and spam that 10 times. Saying that, it’d probably be best to ignore this challenge and just play the game as you normally would. It’ll happen naturally, and you won’t need to get stressed if you play a match with zero kills.

If you’ve still yet to complete last week’s challenges, we’ve got a guide for that. Or, if you’re all up to date, have you heard about the latest super starter bundle coming to Fortnite?

