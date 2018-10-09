Fortnite Guide: What’s in the physical Deep Freeze Bundle?

Warner Bros. and Epic Games have announced a new retail and digital bundle for Fortnite.

The Deep Freeze bundle is a new kind of starter pack for new players looking to make the jump into the world of Fortnite Battle Royale, and comes with V-Bucks, a skin, a pickaxe, back bling, a glider, and it comes in a box. Read on to find out more…

How much will it cost, and when’s it coming out?

The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle will cost £24.99 and is due for release on November 16.

What’s in it?

For the £24.99 you’ll get the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on whatever you wish.

Which platforms is it for?

You’ll be able to pick this up for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

What if I already own Fortnite Battle Royale?

Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to purchase the bundle digitally when it launches via the online store of your console of choice.

Is it worth it?

Hard to say, and depends if you like the skin that’s on offer. As one of, if not the biggest game on the planet right now, offering different options to players is always a good thing. Currently, the cheapest bundle option for Battle Royale is the starter pack, which costs just £3.99 and includes a skin, a back bling, and 600 V-Bucks. Going further down the maths rabbit hole, 1000 V-Bucks costs £7.99, so the 600 V-Bucks alone in the starter pack already gets you your money back in V-Bucks. Throw in the skin and the back bling and it’s a pretty snazzy deal.

It looks like, judging from the pricing and the items offered, the Deep Freeze Bundle is following in those footsteps. £25 would net you roughly 2,800 V-Bucks in-game, give or take. A skin like this would be around 1,500 (if we’re pricing at the lower end of the spectrum), the glider around 800 – same for the pick – and while you can’t currently buy back blings separately, combine that with the 1,000 extra V-Bucks and it’s not the worst package in the world.

As always if you’ve ever got any burning Fortnite questions – like what’s a V-Buck? – you can always check out our Fortnite Season 6 hub. Or if you’re already in-game blasting fools, we’ve got a weekly challenge guide for those looking for a bit of extra help.