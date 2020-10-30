Forget foldables, LG is going rollable in 2021 – here’s what we know

LG has started getting creative. The company recently released the LG Wing and something even more out there is on the horizon. LG is expected to launch a phone with a rollable extending display in the first half of 2021.

We already knew LG was planning a rollable phone following a short teaser at the end of its LG Wing announcement.

The dark and mysterious post-credits clip showed off what we expect to be LG’s first rollable phone. We now also know a bit more about when we can expect the innovative device to arrive, as well as a few more tidbits.

According to TheElec, LG’s rollable phone is set for release in March 2021, and it’s currently referred to by the codename “B Project.” The rollable will be preceded by the LG Velvet 2, currently codenamed Rainbow.

B Project is part of LG’s new Explorer Project, which released its first product in the the rotating dual-screen LG Wing. B Project appears to start off at the size of a regular phone, then allows for the display to be rolled out to create a larger usable screen space.

Beyond the expected design innovation the new device will be centred around, there’s little else we know about it. Specs, price and more information on how the screen works is yet to be made available.

LG is no stranger to rollable displays, already dipping its toe in the waters with its OLED TVs. Back in 2018 LG announced its rollable 4K OLED TV, which emerged from a rather large box and was a whopping 65-inches.

The LG Signature OLED TV R went on sale this year costing a whopping £67,000. Nevertheless, our first look at the awe-inspiring tech said that, despite the price, “there’s no doubt that seeing it in the flesh leaves you marvelling at the sheer technical accomplishment involved in its creation.”

