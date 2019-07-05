Fitbit has released a new firmware update for the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR, which adds five new clock faces for you to play around with.

The firmware update adds five clock faces to the two Inspire fitness trackers, but there isn’t a huge amount of variety – both the Inspire and Inspire HR has limited space and colour to work with to be fair – but it’s always nice to have more choice.

According to Gadgets and Wearables, the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR updates were first released yesterday. The rollout is ongoing, so don’t worry if you don’t have access to the new clock faces yet.

To check if your device is ready to be updated, fire up your Fitbit smartphone app. Next, tap the device image in the top left corner. The firmware version will show under your device’s name – you are looking to see if it says 1.63.5. If you’re not on that software version, go ahead and update if the app gives you the option.

Once you have the update, you can try out the new clock faces. Head to the Fitbit smartphone app again, tap the Account icon and then your device image. Next, select Clock Faces then All Clocks – have a look around and see what tickles your fancy.

Apart from the new clock faces, the update also brings a variety of bug fixes.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve got reviews of both the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR for you to pore over if you are considering making a purchase – or just want to know our thoughts on your Fitbit. The Fitbit Inspire didn’t quite live up to its name for us, we said: “Fitbit’s cheapest tracker ditches the heart rate monitor to bring down the price – but it’s a step too far”.

