Another appealing pair of options for those who are after an affordable fitness tracker that covers all the basics.

Joining the Versa Lite in Fitbit’s 2019 lineup is the Inspire, a fitness band that’s replacing the Alta and bringing some of the Charge 3‘s feature set at a lower price.

Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR release date and features

The Inspire and Inspire HR are available to pre-order now, with units set to ship towards the end of March. Prices will start at £69.99 for the Inspire and rise to £89.99 for the Inspire HR version.

While Fitbit is focusing heavily on the growing smartwatch market, it hasn’t forgotten about those numerous people who just want a basic tracker to keep an eye on their daily activities – an easy way to hit that 10,000 step goal or track the odd run or two.

And that’s exactly the need the Inspire aims to fulfil. It’s a slim, design-focused wearable fitness tracker with which you can connect to Fitbit’s excellent app to track your steps, sleep and more.

Like the Fitbit Charge 3, the Inspire is waterproof to 50 metres and comes with a rectangular touchscreen for navigation. The display is slightly wider than the outgoing Alta, resulting in a larger device overall. Still, Fitbit has said a big reason that people choose one tracker over another is how it looks – and I have to say that the Inspire is an attractive piece of kit.

There are multiple band options, including a slick-looking silver and gold mesh offering that hugs the wrist snugly.

There are two options available, the Inspire and the Inspire HR, with the latter packing a higher price and a richer feature-set. Of course, the biggest addition is all-day heart rate tracking, thanks to the HRM on the rear of the device, but it also adds connected-GPS for more accurately tracking your runs (if you have a smartphone connected) and deeper sleep tracking.

Thanks to the HRM, the Inspire HR can track sleep stages and provide more detailed stats about your slumber.

There’s a slight difference in terms of the overall look, again a result of the HRM. The Inspire HR has a tighter buckle on its silicone band, since the sensor needs to sit closer to your wrist. The regular Inspire has a studded band that pops into place.

Fitbit says you should expect to see 5+ days of battery life, and the company has built a load of new watch faces to offer some extra customisation. There are also basic notifications, giving the Inspire a whiff of smartwatch about it.

Alongside the Inspire, Fitbit is also launching the Ace 2. This is the brand’s second-generation tracker aimed squarely at kids; it’s basically an Inspire with a ruggedised shell and a couple of software tweaks.

You’ll find some more kid-friendly clock faces on the Ace 2, along with a bunch of new animations for completing goals. In addition, it will connect only via a parent account, so you keep an eye on your children’s steps and sleep patterns. The Ace 2 will land sometime in the summer for £69.99.

The Inspire and Inspire HR seem like obvious hits for Fitbit. They take many of the features of the Charge 3 and fit them into a slimmer and arguably more fashionable shell.

If you’re on the hunt for a new fitness tracker, or want to start keeping a better eye on your movements, then these might be just what you’ve been looking for.

