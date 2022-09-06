 large image

Fitbit brings Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications to UK and Europe

Jon Mundy

Fitbit has expanded its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature to 20 more countries, including the UK and much of Europe.

As the name suggests, the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature uses the heart sensors on Fitbit wearables to pick up on abnormal heart behaviour during sleep, then warns the wearer in the morning.

More specifically, it detects Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, which raises the chances of experiencing heart problems such as strokes and blood clots.

This feature was exclusive to the US when it rolled out in April, but now Fitbit has confirmed that it’s making its way to a bunch more countries.

We had a strong indication that such an expanded rollout was imminent with the launch of the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches at the end of August. This new range features a strong focus on detecting stress and other health issues, including AFib.

As part of the announcement, Fitbit confirmed that it had been granted a CE mark for its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, meaning it could now offer the service in the EU and other territories, including the UK. It had already gained FDA approval, which enabled it to debut in the US market.

The addition of this AFib detection gives Fitbit owners a feature that Apple Watch owners have been benefiting from since the end of 2018.

More recently, in 2020, Apple teamed up with Johnson & Johnson on a new medical study which explored how such early AFib detection systems could lead to lowering strokes among the over 65s.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

