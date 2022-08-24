Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches announced alongside Inspire 3

Fitbit has announced two new smartwatches in the Versa 4 and Sense 2, as well as a new affordable fitness tracker in the Inspire 3.

If you’ve lost track of Fitbit’s burgeoning roster of fitness-focused wearables, the Fitbit Sense was (until now) the company’s latest attempt at a premium smartwatch, while the Fitbit Versa 3 could best be described as a more affordable alternative.

So it proves with the follow-ups, which sport a similar squared-circle design. Both the Versa 4 and Sense 2 are thinner and lighter than before, while the physical side button from the Versa 2 has returned to both devices, albeit with a subtly shifted location that’s supposedly easier to access during a workout.

There’s an obvious health and fitness focus here, with both wearables offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring, walk/run detection, and advanced sleep and stress tracking, alongside the expected built-in GPS. You can expect to squeeze six days of battery life out of both, while fast charging promises to supply a day of battery life in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit has squeezed in 40 exercise modes this time around, which is more than double what it has offered before. Fresh additions to the roster include HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit and dance.

Fitbit Sense 2 in Blue Mist

In terms of unique features, the more premium Sense 2 offers Fitbit’s new Body Response sensor, which serves as the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor. Together with heart rate variability and skin temperature metrics, it promises to provide all-day stress management, with notifications and suggestions when it detects signs of stress.

Fitbit also boasts that it has used a clever technique to integrate the metal electrodes of the Sense 2’s sensors directly into the display glass of the device.

Fitbit Versa 4 in Aegean Blue

Both the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are compatible with iOS and Android phones, though only the latter platform facilitates smart replies. Together with upcoming Google Maps and Google Wallet access, Google’s Fitbit acquisition is starting to pay off.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is available for £269.99, while the Fitbit Versa 4 is available for £199.99. Pre-orders are open now on the Fitbit website, with global availability set for the autumn.

Fitbit is also making a bunch of smart new bands available for its new signature smartwatches, including woven leather Brother Vellies bands, new infinity bands, sport bands, vegan leather bands, and a new Horween leather band. All are compatible with the Versa 3 and Sense as well as the new wearables.

Fitbit Inspire 3 in Lilac Bliss

As mentioned at the outset, there’s another new addition to the Fitbit family. The Fitbit Inspire 3 marks the brand’s most accessible wearable yet. Much like the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it, you’re getting basic fitness tracking and 10-day battery life in a familiar compact wrist-mounted form factor, but this time at a lower price of £84.99.

All three new devices come with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, offering deeper insights into your health and fitness performance, as well as 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions.

Fitbit has also taken this opportunity to announce that it is bringing its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications heart health feature to the UK, which uses the company’s PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm to detect an irregular heart rhythm.