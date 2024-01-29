First 2024 State of Play to set PS5 scene – here’s how to watch

PlayStation has announced the next State of Play stream will take place later this week and offer insight into more than 15 upcoming games.

The company confirmed 2024’s first streamed event will give us a close look at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, as well as others titles to come to PS5 and the PSVR 2 headset.

Sony says the event will last for 40 minutes and cover “15+ games” coming this year and beyond from “talented game developers from around the world.”

When is PlayStation State of Play?

Sony says the event will take place on Wednesday January 31 at 10pm UK time. The short-ish run time makes it ideal pre-bedtime watching for PS5-loving Brits who can still be lights-out by 11.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play?

You can tune into the event on the YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The YouTube link is embedded below and you’ll be able to watch it right here.

What else could Sony show off?

As well as the games Sony mentioned in its blog post today, the company is also planning to preview lots of other games coming to PS5 and PSVR 2 in the next year and beyond.

PlayStation isn’t going into any specifics here, but there’s a number of games we could learn more about. They include: Marvel’s Wolverine, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Helldivers II, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Concord, Pacific Drive, Forever Skies, Foamstars, and Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater.

What are you hoping for when the State of Play event drops on Wednesday night? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.