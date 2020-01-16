Fire Emblem: Three Houses will transform into four with this upcoming expansion

Nintendo has announced Cindered Shadows, an upcoming expansion for critically acclaimed JRPG Fire Emblem: Three Houses, coming as part of the game’s expansion pass.

Announced following the surprise reveal of protagonist Byleth coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Cindered Shadows will be available as both a solo purchase and as a component of the expansion pass from February 13, 2020.

While it betrays the title of the RPG, it will bring a new house to Garreg Mech Monastery in the form of the Ashen Wolves – a quartet of students wearing a beautiful selection of silver, black and purple colours.

They describe their House as one of secrecy, betrayed by the populace, so they decided to retreat into hiding as a consequence. This mystery will likely translate into some fascinating stories and dialogue from its members. Fingers crossed there’s some romancing options, too.

Speaking of, the Ashen Wolves consist of Yuri, Constance, Balthus and Hapi. Hopefully you’ll be able to easily recruit them into your respective house once is all said and done, or even bring them into the main story.

The expansion itself will cost £22.49, and is easily the biggest piece of post-launch content we’ve seen thus far. At the moment we’ve received a bunch of new outfits, hot springs and a new character or two, so Cindered Shadows is a fairly major addition.

Earning 4.5/5 in our review, it was a nominee for Trusted Reviews Game of the Year 2019, sadly losing out to Capcom’s Resident Evil 2. Despite this, it’s still one of the best games you can play on Nintendo Switch right now.

“It takes the series’ formula and propels it forward with some fascinating new changes, and every single system works in tandem to create something rather stunning. Technical blemishes aside, Intelligent Systems has really outdone itself here,” reads my verdict.

