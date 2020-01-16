Byleth – the protagonist from Fire Emblem: Three Houses – has been announced as the fifth and final character to appear in Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighters Pass DLC pack.

The character is scheduled for release on January 28th, far sooner than the February release date that was initially anticipated. Downloading Byleth will also nab you a brand new stage – Garreg Mach Monastery – which, similar to stages like New Donk City, will move the player between numerous stages.

Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai unveiled the new character during a livestream on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. According to Sakurai, Byleth’s grabs and throws are lacking, but they make up for it with an array of long-range weapons and impressive counter abilities.

Just as with previous Fire Emblem characters, players will be able to choose between a male and female variant of Byleth in Super Smash.

Boasting a varied arsenal of weaponry, Byleth will follow hot on the heels of Final Fight’s Terry Bogard, who was added to the roster late last year.

The news is sure to surprise the Smash community, after various hints that seemed to point towards Devil May Cry’s Dante being revealed instead. Helping to fan the flames was a cryptic Twitter post by Capcom Producer, Matt Walker, who promised Devil May Cry related news on the same day as Sakurai’s livestream.

Despite Byleth being the last character to make it into the Fighters Pass, they are by no means the last DLC slated to appear in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. At the end of the livestream, Sakurai also announced the existence of the Fighters Pack vol. 2, which will include a total of six characters.

Since its release in December 2018, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has become one of the best selling Nintendo Switch games. In fact, within the first month of it being out on store shelves, it had already managed to become the fastest selling Nintendo Switch game at the time – an achievement that would later be surpassed by Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…