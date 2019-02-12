Fire Emblem – Three Houses: Everything we know about the Switch RPG

Fire Emblem has become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to its strategic gameplay and deep, involving stories. The sheer number of waifus probably has something to do with it, too. Ahem, but now, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch with Fire Emblem: Three Houses, something fans have been waiting a long time for.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Fire Emblem: Three Houses including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

What is Fire Emblem: Three Houses?

Once again developed by series veteran Intelligent Systems, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the next major entry in the beloved SPRG series and, after a brief stint on 3DS, returns to a fully-fledged 3D experience. Oh, and it’s the first home console release since 2007’s Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn on Nintendo Wii.

Fire Emblem Three Houses Trailer – How does it look?

Fire Emblem: Three Houses release date – when is it coming out?

Nintendo confirmed during its most recent Direct Presentation that Fire Emblem: Three Houses is set for a Spring 2019 release date.

It’s a major Switch exclusive, so hopefully, we’ll have a concrete launch date confirmed in the near future or, perhaps, during its own bespoke Nintendo Direct.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Gameplay – How does it play?

Three Houses is once again a turn-based RPG where you move units across a wide open field and engage in battles. You’ll often be tasked with eliminating special enemies or completing certain objectives to emerge victorious in missions. Judging from the reveal trailer, some mechanics have undergone changes.

For example, the Battle Menu has been completely revamped, with “Attack” and “Magic” now separated into their own individual commands. Other changes include a new “Formation” command, which suggests you’ll be able to group troops together during battle.

“Combats Arts” are also introduced while weapon durability, a feature absent in the past two entries, makes a return. We’ve seen little else of Three Houses in action, but we’ll be sure to update this section when we do!

Fire Emblem Three Houses Story – What’s it all about?

Taking place in the fictional continent of Fódlan, players will explore all three of its diverse nations: Adrastea, Leicester, and Fergus. We predict they’ll all support diverse landmasses for some interesting combat encounters and story sequences.

Three Houses focuses on four distinct protagonists in the form of Byleth, Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude. All of these handsome buggers will be playable with their own unique skills, locations and characters to interact with throughout the game’s duration.

Little else is known about the narrative thus far, although we’re certain a brighter light will be brought to this ahead of the game’s release.

