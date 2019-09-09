Final Fantasy 7’s iconic promotional art receives a modern makeover ahead of TGS 2019

Square Enix has released a new piece of key art for Final Fantasy 7 Remake ahead of Tokyo Games Show 2019, and it’s one fans will definitely recognise.

Taking place in Japan later this week, TGS 2019 will feature Final Fantasy 7 Remake as Square Enix debut new gameplay details, footage and a bunch of other goodies for the hotly-anticipated JRPG.

It’s been confirmed that The Turks, the infamous gang working for Shinra in the original game, will be revealed at the Japanese trade show, perhaps we’ll even see them in gameplay? Fingers crossed, as the launch is now only a handful of months away.

To celebrate the upcoming show, Square Enix has remastered one of the most iconic pieces of gaming promotional art ever made, bringing a piece of history into the modern day with updated models and visuals, and it looks positively stunning.

The aforementioned art features Cloud as he stands before the daunting monolith that is Shinra Headquarters, the evil corporation whose greed for power is slowly destroying the planet. Your job is to stop them, with the entirety of FF7 Remake’s first chapter taking place in Midgar.

It looks gorgeous, emphasising a level of scale the original art simply didn’t have, while maintaining the melancholic cyberpunk atmosphere we absolutely adore. If the remake capture even a portion of magic found in the original we’re in for an absolute treat.

‘A few short years ago a Final Fantasy 7 Remake felt like a distant pipedream, but now I’ve had it in my hands, I can’t wait for more – and it’s less than a year away. I try not to fall victim to nostalgia, but I feel Final Fantasy 7 Remake is pursuing far more than that,’ reads my hands-on preview from E3 2019.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will launch exclusively for PS4 on March 3, 2020, and it will be the first entry in a multi-part series retelling the original game. It’s a massive project, and with modern technology it simply can’t be managed in a single standalone adventure.

Given that PS5 is on the horizon, we can see future entries being exclusive to Sony’s next platform or acting as a cross-generational release so players across both platforms can complete the adventure. As for when the next parts will release, it’s much too early to tell.

