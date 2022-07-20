 large image

FIFA 23 to finally include women’s club football

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

FIFA 23 might be EA Sports’ last football game with he governing body’s name attached, but it is also setting the table for whatever the future holds for its football games.

Not only is Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr joining Kylian Mbappe on the cover of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, the game also includes women’s club football for the first time.

The top leagues in England and France will be represented in FIFA 23, meaning you’ll be able to play out seasons in the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League and the Division 1 Arkema.

The men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will also be added to the game at no extra cost, at a later date.

FIFA has actually had women’s international teams since FIFA 2016, but it’s about time women’s soccer fans have been about to represent their favourite teams at club level. However, there are only two leagues meaning plenty of the biggest sides miss out.

There’s some scope for EA Sports to build on that either, despite its split with FIFA over the licensing fees, with both parties seeking a new direction moving forward.

If, as is highly likely, EA Sports does make another football game next year – perhaps under the terrible EA Sports FC moniker? – the publisher can continue to make deals with the individual women’s leagues around the world, but will lose access to FIFA tournaments in the future.

You can see the full reveal trailer for FIFA 23 below.

You can read all about the other enhancements coming this year in our FIFA 23 guide, including the pre-order details, FIFA Ultimate Team updates and new gameplay enhancements.

Will you be buying FIFA 23 this year, as it’s the last in the long history of the EA Sports x FIFA partnership? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

