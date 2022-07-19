FIFA 23: Everything you need to know

FIFA 23 is the next entry in the series, and looks set to be the last too, with EA confirming it will be renaming the series EA Sports FC from next year onwards.

PSG star Kylian Mbappé will star on the cover alongside Chelsea forward Sam Kerr – the first ever female footballer to appear internationally on the front cover of a FIFA game.

EA hasn’t revealed much else about FIFA 23 just yet, but we’ve rounded up all the rumours to find out as much as possible ahead of release.

While we know FIFA games typically launch around late September and early October, EA is yet to confirm the official release date for FIFA 23. We’re expecting the release date to be confirmed tomorrow.

Pre-order

FIFA 23 is not currently available for pre-order. EA has previously opened pre-orders at the same time it announces the release date.

EA has teased that it will release a “reveal trailer” tomorrow (20th July) so there’s a high chance that pre-orders will open very soon.

Trailer

EA hasn’t revealed the first FIFA 23 trailer just yet, but the below teaser on YouTube suggests we could see it as as tomorrow.

FIFA 23 cover

EA Sports has revealed that Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr will both be the cover stars of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

Sam Kerr will become the very first female footballer to star on the front of a FIFA game outside of North America and Australia. Kerr achieved third place in the Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2021, while also securing the Golden Boot award in the Women’s Super League in the previous two seasons.

Mbappé has been the top goal scorer in Ligue 1 in four of the past five seasons. He recently signed a new lucrative contract extension with PSG, despite interest from Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Gameplay

We still don’t know about the new gameplay tweaks and features that will be available in FIFA 23. But it looks like we’ll find out more tomorrow, as EA is teasing a ‘full reveal’.

With Sam Kerr starring on the cover, it’s seemingly likely that the Women’s Super League will be included for the very first time. Previous entries have allowed you to play as woman footballers, but only in Volta mode and Pro Clubs. We’re hoping that you’ll finally be able to take charge of a Woman’s football club in Career Mode.

But that’s all we know so far. Make sure to return tomorrow, as we’ll be updating this article with all of the new information provided during the full reveal of FIFA 23.