 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

FIFA 23: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

FIFA 23 is the next entry in the series, and looks set to be the last too, with EA confirming it will be renaming the series EA Sports FC from next year onwards.

PSG star Kylian Mbappé will star on the cover alongside Chelsea forward Sam Kerr – the first ever female footballer to appear internationally on the front cover of a FIFA game.

EA hasn’t revealed much else about FIFA 23 just yet, but we’ve rounded up all the rumours to find out as much as possible ahead of release.

Release date

While we know FIFA games typically launch around late September and early October, EA is yet to confirm the official release date for FIFA 23. We’re expecting the release date to be confirmed tomorrow.

Pre-order

FIFA 23 is not currently available for pre-order. EA has previously opened pre-orders at the same time it announces the release date.

EA has teased that it will release a “reveal trailer” tomorrow (20th July) so there’s a high chance that pre-orders will open very soon.

Trailer

EA hasn’t revealed the first FIFA 23 trailer just yet, but the below teaser on YouTube suggests we could see it as as tomorrow.

FIFA 23 cover

EA Sports has revealed that Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr will both be the cover stars of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

Sam Kerr will become the very first female footballer to star on the front of a FIFA game outside of North America and Australia. Kerr achieved third place in the Women’s Ballon d’Or in 2021, while also securing the Golden Boot award in the Women’s Super League in the previous two seasons.

Mbappé has been the top goal scorer in Ligue 1 in four of the past five seasons. He recently signed a new lucrative contract extension with PSG, despite interest from Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Gameplay

We still don’t know about the new gameplay tweaks and features that will be available in FIFA 23. But it looks like we’ll find out more tomorrow, as EA is teasing a ‘full reveal’.

With Sam Kerr starring on the cover, it’s seemingly likely that the Women’s Super League will be included for the very first time. Previous entries have allowed you to play as woman footballers, but only in Volta mode and Pro Clubs. We’re hoping that you’ll finally be able to take charge of a Woman’s football club in Career Mode.

But that’s all we know so far. Make sure to return tomorrow, as we’ll be updating this article with all of the new information provided during the full reveal of FIFA 23.

You might like…

Netflix tests new way to tackle password sharing

Netflix tests new way to tackle password sharing

Jon Mundy 44 mins ago
Google Wallet starts replacing Google Pay

Google Wallet starts replacing Google Pay

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Cancelled affordable Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaks

Cancelled affordable Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaks

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Nvidia RTX 4000 Series: Rumours, release date, price and specs

Nvidia RTX 4000 Series: Rumours, release date, price and specs

Ryan Jones 23 hours ago
Mercedes, Master and Dynamic team up for luxury headphones

Mercedes, Master and Dynamic team up for luxury headphones

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Intel claims its Arc GPU is faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Intel claims its Arc GPU is faster than Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.