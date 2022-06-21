 large image

FIFA 22 and Far Cry 5 are the latest big hitters coming to Xbox Game Pass

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s another big couple of weeks for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with new additions from heavyweight franchises arriving on the platform.

Following its launch as a free PlayStation Plus game this spring, EA Sports’ FIFA 22 will be available on Game Pass from Thursday June 23. That comes via the integration of EA Play as a Game Pass perk.

Amid rumours Ubisoft Plus may eventually become part of Xbox Game Pass at some point, Far Cry 5 is landing on Game Pass from July 1. While it isn’t the very latest game in the series (that would be Far Cry 6 starring Giancarlo Esposito), the 2018 open world shooter is a welcome addition to the game pass archives.

Also arriving on the service today are Total War: Three Kingdoms and the Shadowrun Trilogy, while Naraka Bladepoint drops on June 23.

The game, which is inspired by the legends of the Far East is described on the Xbox Wire blog as an “up to 60-player mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customisable heroes with epic abilities.”

The best news, from a personal perspective, something I didn’t pick up on when announced last week. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is now available to download for Game Pass subscribers on console and PC, as well as streamable via the cloud.

TMNT Shredder's Revenge

The new side-scrolling beat ’em up harkens back to the glory days of the the late 1980s and early 1990s, like the iconic Turtles In Time. It’s a brand new game and, if you enjoyed the Streets of Rage 4 release a couple of years back then you’ll more than likely love this game too.

There’s also a bunch of perks for Halo Infinite, Marvel’s Avengers and a free 30-day trial for Paramount Plus in the UK an Ireland.

