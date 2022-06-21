 large image

PSA: Paramount Plus goes live in the UK and you can finally watch Halo

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Paramount Plus streaming service has gone live in the UK, slightly ahead of its scheduled launch on June 22.

A quick check of the Paramount Plus website in the United Kingdom on the evening of June 21 enabled us to sign-up for a subscription and stream shows from the library.

Naturally, the Halo live action TV show was first up on our list, as Brits have been unable to watch legally since it arrived in the United States almost three months ago. The first three episodes are available now with new ones coming every Wednesdays.

The launch also brings previously unavailable content to the UK, like the South Park Covid specials, the recent South Park: The Streaming Wars feature length epsiode, and the Yellowstone prequel called 1883.

The library also includes Star Trek originals like the Strange New Worlds and Discovery series. Content from the US premium network Showtime is also part of the line-up, including the incredible Yellowjackets and the refreshingly decent Dexter: New Blood revival. Featured movies include Jerry and Marge Go Large, Ray Donovan: The Movie, Paw Patrol: The Movie.

You can go to the Paramount Plus website and sign up for £6.99 a month, while there’s a 7-day no-strings trial. Earlier today, Microsoft announced Game Pass subscribers can get a 30-day free trial, while Sky Cinema customers get Paramount Plus for free anyway.

All in all it’s a pretty decent launch line-up that promises to get much better over time, especially with today’s announcement Paramount plans to commission 150 international shows by 2025.

“Paramount’s story began with the longest running studio in Hollywood, and today we span the globe with our worldwide production studios that create hits for audiences around the world, which now live all in one place: Paramount Plus,” says EVP Marco Nobili. “As the service continues to expand internationally, there’s a great opportunity for content to travel globally, opening up a world of opportunities for talent and creators as we plan to commission 150 international originals by 2025, while delivering incredible value to subscribers on Paramount Plus.”

