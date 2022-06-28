F1 2022: EA Play 10-hour trial is live – here’s how to get early access

The green light is on for the F1 2022 video game from Codemasters, and EA Play subscribers can do a few test laps before the game is released. Here’s how to get the F1 2022 10-hour trial.

One of the advantages of EA buying up the historic Codemasters studio is the benefits that come with EA Play. The developer/publisher’s subscription service often offers limited game trials for brand new titles, while adding others to the archives.

Such is the case with the venerable F1 franchise of games. F1 2020 and F1 2021 are available to EA Play subscribers, which also comes as a free perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

We’ve already reviewed F1 2022 ahead of its release, awarding the game 4.5 stars of a potential five. We praised the ability to grapple with the transformative new regulations within the sport. Our reviewer Reece Bithrey wrote: “F1 2022 is jam-packed with a great set of modes and features that beginners and pros are sure to enjoy.” He also praised the incredibly detailed graphics, new handling model and fun new F1 Life mode.

Here’s how to get started with F1 2022 via EA Play before it becomes available to the wider public.

F1 2022 standard and Champions Edition are available to buy on July 1 2022, right in the middle of the current F1 season. It can be pre-ordered now

EA Play members, and those who receive it as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk, can get the 10-hour trial of F1 22 from today, June 28.

The trial went live at 7am UK time and entitles users to a time ten hours experiencing the game after they’ve pre-ordered. It is not a free trial and you will have to buy the game in order to access it.

If you’re an EA Play Pro subscriber, which is only available for PC, purchasing the deluxe F1 2022 Champions Edition, which offers a host of additional content including the Miami-themed Content Pack, gets full access to the game, three days early. No messing around with timed trials there.

EA Play Pro is not available as part of the Xbox Game Pass perk, or for PlayStation gamers who pay for EA Play. It’s a PC-only proposition that requires an individual sign-up.

How to access the FIFA 22 free trial

If you’re signed into your EA Play (or Game Pass Ultimate) on your console/PC, you can search for F1 2022 via the platform’s store. Once you’ve purchased the game, you’ll be able to download it in full and play for 10-hours prior to the July 1 release date. If you leave the game running in the background, that will count against the clock, so be sure to close it before moving onto another game in your library.

Those purchasing the Champions Edition don’t have to worry about the pesky time limit as they have full access, three days early, when purchasing the game.

When will F1 2022 be available on EA Play?

As for when the full F1 2022 game will be available free for EA Play subscribers, we wouldn’t expect it this year. F1 2021 became available in March 2022, so we’ve expect the same timeframe to be followed this time around. We would expect some deep discounts on the game later this year, though. Probably around Black Friday.