F1 2022: Everything you need to know

The official Formula 1 game is on its way, here is everything we know about the new EA title.

The 2022 championship in full flow, what better way to celebrate the on-track racing than with the upcoming F1 22 game? Keep reading to find out what you need to know about the latest title, including the release date, trailers and more.

F1 22 will be out on July 1st and will be available to play on Xbox Series X/Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC

Pricing depends on which platform you game on as the Xbox Series consoles and PS5 versions have an RRP of £79.99, The Xbox One and PS4 versions priced at £59.99 and the PC version is the cheapest at £49.99. These prices have been taken from Amazon UK.

On Xbox One/Series consoles the Champions Edition download is priced at £21.99, while PC gamers will have to fork out £69.99 to get the game itself and the content in the Champions Edition bonus features. On PlayStation the Champions Edition costs £69.99 and you get both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game.

Trailer

Circuits

This game has made by Codemasters, with the British-based developer claiming this entry will offer the “biggest shake-up for over a decade” for the franchise. There will be 51 PlayStation trophies as well as 50 achievements on Steam and Xbox.

F1 22 includes the new Miami Grand Prix and a number of circuits will also be updated to reflect any changes made in the real world. Some circuits to get new layouts are Abu Dhabi, Spain and Australia. The latter has been laser scanned for a more accurate reproduction of the circuit than before, though there have not been any announcements about other circuits having received the same treatment.

F1 Life

Moreover, Codemasters has introduced a new mode called F1 Life. This will be a customisable hub that simulates the life of an F1 driver, allowing players to check out their collection of cars and accessories.

F1 Life will present multiplayer lobbies that a player’s avatar can use, giving users the chance to dress up their character. Codemasters has also revealed that F1 22 is working with a number of brands such as Beats, Puma and Sparco, to give players the chance to dress their characters in different trainers and t-shirts.

Supercars

For the first time in the F1 franchise, F1 22 will feature a batch of Supercars from the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari. They will be useable between races in time trails, as well as in F1 Life mode.

It has not yet been confirmed which Supercars will be available to play, although RacingGames has claimed that the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition will be included. We will be sure to update this article when we have the official list from EA.

Gameplay

It’s been revealed that F1 22 will have crossplay, meaning that players on PlayStation, Xbox and PC will be able to race each other for the first time.

It won’t be available to play at launch, though we know that it will be introduced in a post-launch update.

Career mode returns though changes from previous games are small rather than big. Practice programmes will now have more immersive pitstops, as players will be able to turn their car into a pit box, as well as position their car in the designated grid slot.