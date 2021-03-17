EA Play joins Xbox Game Pass PC tomorrow with 60 top titles

EA Play is finally joining Xbox Game Pass PC, bringing more than 60 games – including some extremely high profile titles – to the fray from March 18.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Need for Speed Heat headline the long-awaited addition, which lands at 10pm UK time tomorrow.

They’ll be joined by games belonging to franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims. The new-ish Star Wars dogfighting game Squadrons will also be part of the day-one line up too. You can see the full list of available games here.

As well as the 60-plus available to Windows 10 users continually, there’ll also be 10-hour trials for some of the best Xbox Series S/X games like FIFA 21 too. There’s a bunch of rewards, members-only content, discounts on EA purchases and exclusive in-game challenges.

There are some hoops to jump through before you can start playing, but once the accounts have been linked, PC gamers will have access to EA Play at no extra cost. You’ll need to sign in via the Xbox app, download the EA Play game in question before being prompted to install the EA desktop app.

All games will be downloaded and played within the EA desktop app, rather than within the Xbox app. The full instructions can be seen in this video below.

The launch of EA Play for Xbox Game Pass PC comes six months after the library of EA games was added for Game Pass users on Xbox consoles.

“Since teaming up with Electronic Arts, we’ve been working to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members an EA Play membership at no additional cost,” Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the integration today.

“We want to thank the PC community for your patience over the past few months as we worked to deliver a better Xbox App experience for EA Play. We’re excited to share with you that starting tomorrow, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. PT, Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members will be able to enjoy all the benefits of EA Play on Windows 10.”

It’s been a great few weeks for Game Pass subscribers, who’ve also seen the integration of Bethesda titles in 2021.