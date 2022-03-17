Everton vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch live on Amazon Prime

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle: The Toffees host the Toon Army in a critical relegation clash in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch Everton vs Newcastle on Amazon Prime video

Everton are in all sorts of trouble. The sacking of Rafa Benitez and the appointment of Frank Lampard hasn’t arrested a dramatic slide. All the Blues have going for them at the moment is the games in hand on fellow strugglers like Leeds, Watford and Burnley. But if you can’t buy a win, what’s the point of the game in hand?

Newcastle’s fortunes, meanwhile, have seen a dramatic uptick since Eddie Howe’s arrival and some key signings in the January transfer window. After three wins in the last four games, the Geordies have pulled clear of the drop zone and look certain to be playing Premier League football next season.

Everton looked dead and buried last time out, losing 5-0 at Spurs, but the Goodison Park crowd will be right behind Lampard’s side tonight hoping to inspire a crucial win that could temporarily lift the storm clouds over the club.

The game is available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime. Here’s how to tune in

Everton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Everton vs Newcastle kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday March 17. The game was originally scheduled for December 30, but was postponed amid an outbreak of Covid. The game will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for Everton vs Newcastle. Amazon had the rights for the game when it was initially scheduled to be played and the Prime Video streaming service retains them as a pick-up game. Amazon originally had the rights to two Premier League match days, but the postponements have allowed its allocation to be spread across the season.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

