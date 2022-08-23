 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk has subpoenaed Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as part of his ongoing legal scrap with the social network.

Musk is attempting to retract his $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter due to a perceived underreporting of fake accounts on the social network. Musk insists that a large proportion of the Twitter accounts that are being reported is actually made up of bots.

This has prompted Twitter, for its part, to try and force through the deal in the US courts. It insists that Musk is merely experiencing a high grade form of buyer’s remorse.

Now Elon Musk has turned to personal friend Jack Dorsey as part of his ongoing case. Who better to offer an insight into the company’s inner workings than the found and and former CEO?

Despite being synonymous with Twitter over the years, Dorsey stepped down from his position as CEO in November. He was also publicly supportive of Musk’s bid to buy the social network when it emerged in April.

“Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness”, tweeted Dorsey.

According to the subpoena (as republished by The Verge), Dorsey is being asked to provide documents and communications related to the proposed acquisition, as well as any relating to the matter of false or spam Twitter accounts.

Musk’s team has already been granted access to information from former Twitter head of product Kayvon Beykpour, and is petitioning to gain access from another former Twitter executive, Bruce Falck.

You might like…

Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter trial

Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter trial

Jon Mundy 2 weeks ago
Is Twitter down? Service comes back online after brief outage

Is Twitter down? Service comes back online after brief outage

Alastair Stevenson 1 month ago
Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.