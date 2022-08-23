Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk has subpoenaed Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as part of his ongoing legal scrap with the social network.

Musk is attempting to retract his $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter due to a perceived underreporting of fake accounts on the social network. Musk insists that a large proportion of the Twitter accounts that are being reported is actually made up of bots.

This has prompted Twitter, for its part, to try and force through the deal in the US courts. It insists that Musk is merely experiencing a high grade form of buyer’s remorse.

Now Elon Musk has turned to personal friend Jack Dorsey as part of his ongoing case. Who better to offer an insight into the company’s inner workings than the found and and former CEO?

Despite being synonymous with Twitter over the years, Dorsey stepped down from his position as CEO in November. He was also publicly supportive of Musk’s bid to buy the social network when it emerged in April.

“Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness”, tweeted Dorsey.

According to the subpoena (as republished by The Verge), Dorsey is being asked to provide documents and communications related to the proposed acquisition, as well as any relating to the matter of false or spam Twitter accounts.

Musk’s team has already been granted access to information from former Twitter head of product Kayvon Beykpour, and is petitioning to gain access from another former Twitter executive, Bruce Falck.