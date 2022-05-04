Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Elon Musk has taken a swing at Apple for what he perceives to be the wildly excessive cut it takes from developers on its App Store.

The soon-to-be Twitter overlord has taken to his own social network to liken Apple’s policy to having a 30% tax on the internet.

This tweet came in response to a Slashdot tweet pointing to an article about how PayPal had helped point the EU’s antitrust efforts in Apple’s direction. PayPal, of course, being one of Musk’s earliest and most prominent business affiliations.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire wasn’t finished there with his Apple sniping. He then went on to claim that Apple’s 30% App Store charge was “Literally 10 times higher than it should be”.

Elon Musk has a long and storied history of taking cheeky shots at Apple. This included a sniffy dismissal of the rumours surrounding Apple entering the electric car business back in 2015 with the claims that “We always jokingly call Apple the ‘Tesla Graveyard’. If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple. I’m not kidding.”

Last year it was claimed Musk had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that the one condition for Apple buying Tesla would be that he take Cook’s job. According to the report (since denied by both Cook and Musk), the famously dignified Apple chief allegedly responded with an expletive and slammed the phone down.