 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk has taken a swing at Apple for what he perceives to be the wildly excessive cut it takes from developers on its App Store.

The soon-to-be Twitter overlord has taken to his own social network to liken Apple’s policy to having a 30% tax on the internet.

This tweet came in response to a Slashdot tweet pointing to an article about how PayPal had helped point the EU’s antitrust efforts in Apple’s direction. PayPal, of course, being one of Musk’s earliest and most prominent business affiliations.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire wasn’t finished there with his Apple sniping. He then went on to claim that Apple’s 30% App Store charge was “Literally 10 times higher than it should be”.

Elon Musk has a long and storied history of taking cheeky shots at Apple. This included a sniffy dismissal of the rumours surrounding Apple entering the electric car business back in 2015 with the claims that “We always jokingly call Apple the ‘Tesla Graveyard’. If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple. I’m not kidding.”

Last year it was claimed Musk had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that the one condition for Apple buying Tesla would be that he take Cook’s job. According to the report (since denied by both Cook and Musk), the famously dignified Apple chief allegedly responded with an expletive and slammed the phone down.

You might like…

Jeff Bezos and Jack Dorsey give cautious approval to Musk Twitter swoop

Jeff Bezos and Jack Dorsey give cautious approval to Musk Twitter swoop

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Elon Musk to buy Twitter – official

Elon Musk to buy Twitter – official

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Elon Musk buying Twitter would be great, I could finally leave

Elon Musk buying Twitter would be great, I could finally leave

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.