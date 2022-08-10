 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter trial

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk has sold $6.9 billion in Tesla shares in case he loses the impending Twitter trial and is forced to buy the social network.

The world’s richest man pulled out of a deal to buy Twitter last month amidst claims that it had misled over the number of fake Twitter counts out there, prompting the social network to launch a lawsuit to try and force him to make good on his bid. The trial is set to take place in October.

Musk is evidently getting a little nervous about this. US SEC filings have shown that the Tesla CEO has sold a combined $6.9 billion in company stock in recent days.

If there was any doubt as to why Musk might be selling more Tesla stock, the man himself has provided the answer via Twitter. When asked by a Twitter used whether he was finished selling Tesla stock (he also sold $8.4 billion in April), he replied in the affirmative.

The Tesla chief claims that his goal in these gradual sales of Tesla stock is to avoid an emergency sale should he suddenly find himself relatively strapped for cash with a large bill to pay.

Musk also assured his followers he would buy that Tesla stock back up again if he won the impending case and wasn’t forced to stump up the necessary $44 billion (including $30 billion of his own money) to buy the company.

You might like…

Is Twitter down? Service comes back online after brief outage

Is Twitter down? Service comes back online after brief outage

Alastair Stevenson 4 weeks ago
Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Jeff Bezos and Jack Dorsey give cautious approval to Musk Twitter swoop

Jeff Bezos and Jack Dorsey give cautious approval to Musk Twitter swoop

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.