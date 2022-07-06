 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is Twitter down? Users report major login issues

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Is Twitter down? Twitter is currently suffering what appears to be a significant outage, with users unable to log in to the app or website.

At around 1pm Eastern Time in the United States, reports of users being logged out began to emerge. Once logged out, it hasn’t been possible to log back in.

When attempting to input their username and password, some users have been greeted with an error message informing them “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.” When hitting the refresh button, the same problem exists.The other option is to log out, but it’s not possible to log back in again.

Strangely, it’s possible to view individual tweets and profile pages and even search the site.

While accounts in the United States appear to be suffering from the problems, cursory polling of Brits suggest all is fine on British shores. The Down Detector website in the US is currently showing hundreds of reports from users experiencing similar problems.

There’s been no official confirmation of the issues from the @Twitter or @TwitterSupport pages at the time of writing.

The company is currently in a flux amid a takeover offer from Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, but remains a publicly traded company until the deal is rubber stamped by shareholders. It’s by no means guaranteed that will happen.

Developing…

You might like…

Elon Musk buying Twitter would be great, I could finally leave

Elon Musk buying Twitter would be great, I could finally leave

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
How to use Twitter: Creating an account and sending your first tweet

How to use Twitter: Creating an account and sending your first tweet

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.