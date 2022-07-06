Is Twitter down? Users report major login issues

Is Twitter down? Twitter is currently suffering what appears to be a significant outage, with users unable to log in to the app or website.

At around 1pm Eastern Time in the United States, reports of users being logged out began to emerge. Once logged out, it hasn’t been possible to log back in.

When attempting to input their username and password, some users have been greeted with an error message informing them “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.” When hitting the refresh button, the same problem exists.The other option is to log out, but it’s not possible to log back in again.

Strangely, it’s possible to view individual tweets and profile pages and even search the site.

While accounts in the United States appear to be suffering from the problems, cursory polling of Brits suggest all is fine on British shores. The Down Detector website in the US is currently showing hundreds of reports from users experiencing similar problems.

There’s been no official confirmation of the issues from the @Twitter or @TwitterSupport pages at the time of writing.

The company is currently in a flux amid a takeover offer from Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, but remains a publicly traded company until the deal is rubber stamped by shareholders. It’s by no means guaranteed that will happen.

Developing…