Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to scrap it out in cage fight

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to take part in a Las Vegas cage fight.

In a move that left this bleary-eyed writer confusedly checking whether April 1 had somehow come around again, Musk and Zuckerberg, the bosses of Twitter and Facebook respectively, have agreed to fight each other in a cage.

Let’s attempt to piece this ridiculous (but weirdly fascinating) story together. Following some light needling of Zuckerberg on Musk’s part, and a poster responding that Zuckerberg knew jiu jitsu, the Tesla CEO yesterday issued a – seemingly jokey – tweet indicating that he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg.

In response, the Meta founder posted a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram account with the caption “Send Me Location”.

Back in the land of Twitter, Musk issued his own pithy response, indicating that the Las Vegas Octagon would be his preferred venue.

Seemingly twigging that he had agreed to a cage fight with a man 12 years his junior and well-trained in a foundational component of mixed martial arts (MMA), Musk then attempted to laugh it off some more:

All of this bad blood/harmless joshing (delete according to level of emotional investment in lives of billionaire man-babies) seems to have stemmed from the recent news that Meta was developing its own Twitter alternative.

At a recent company meeting, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox reportedly claimed that there was an appetite for a version of Twitter that was “sanely run”. Musk took the bait, and now we have the prospect – whether real or imagined – of two nerdy middle-aged mean rolling around on the ground.

Thanks, internet.

