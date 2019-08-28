EE has added 10 new cities to its “Superfast Delivery Service” that sees an expert help you set up your phone upon delivery.

EE’s service is currently available across London and this announcement sees the addition of Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield by the end of 2019.

Related: EE 5G review

Along with EE’s plans to reach all of the 10 cities by the end of 2019, EE revealed that from today Birmingham and Manchester will be ready to go as well as more areas of London.

Superfast Delivery Service is available to EE pay monthly customers – when delivered the Enjoy expert will carry out a personalised setup experience. The option to get the expert set-up is available at checkout and is completely free to EE customers.

EE hopes to expand its service and partnership with Enjoy to cover 80% of the population over the course of 2020.

The expert set-up includes transferring contacts, photos and apps. The expert will also help customers to learn any new handset features.

You don’t even have to be at home to receive the expert help either. EE says the Superfast Delivery Service will come to you whether you’re at home, at work or in the pub.

The service is available between 8am and 8pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm on a Sunday.

Related: 5G in the UK

You’ll now be able to use the service to get the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G phone. The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G was previously pulled from EE’s release plans following the Huawei Android ban. However, EE has now begun selling the 5G phone.

EE recently launched its Smart Plans which allow customers to chose swappable perks to run alongside their contracts. Earlier this month, EE added Amazon Prime Video as an option for Smart Plans. Prime Video joins the likes of BT Sport and dedicated passes for Video, Gamers and Music.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More