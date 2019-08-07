EE adds Amazon Prime Video to ‘swappable’ smart plan perks

EE is boosting the innovative swappable benefits, available as part of its smart plans, by giving subscribers access to a big time streaming platform and exemption from data allowances when gaming.

The UK’s largest 4G network is giving users the opportunity to access an Amazon Prime Video subscription, worth £5.99 per month.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy (or you already have access to the content through your Prime membership), the second new swappable is a new Gamer’s Data Pass, which EE says is worth $7.99 a month.

This means you’ll be able to game, and game, and game without cutting into your monthly allowance. Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, FIFA Mobile, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and even Twitch streaming is covered by the pass.

The Gamer’s Pass and the Prime Video memberships join the existing swappable benefits, such as BT Sport (which includes HDR playback on 5G plans) and similar data exemption passes for music and video. Meanwhile the Roam Further Pass enables users to stretch their roaming benefits beyond the UK and EU. The five additional countries are the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Related: EE 5G review

All Smart Plan customers have access to one swappable benefit at a time (5G users get two), which they can switch online or via the My EE app. So, for example, people who enjoyed the Music Data Pass for those long summer afternoons streaming from Spotify in the park might be switching back to BT Sport this month for the start of the Premier League season this weekend.

Edward Goff, Marketing Director at EE, said: “Our Smart Plans have been a real hit with our 4G and 5G customers – providing them with the most flexible and personal mobile plans in the UK. Now we’re making these plans even better by working with a number of the world’s best entertainment providers to ensure customers can enjoy the content they love in more places when on the move.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More