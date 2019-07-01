Eager for a folding iPhone? iPad may be first on the agenda

Apple is looking to enter the folding device market with a foldable iPad now on the horizon. The foldable could be positioned against rumoured products like a folding Microsoft Surface – as opposed to phone/tablet hybrids like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Apple is rumoured to be launching a foldable iPad that will run the company’s new iPadOS. The device would be marketed as a portable solution – using Apple’s A processors – avoiding MacBook components. However, it may come with a MacBook-sized display.

Associate director of consumer electronics at IHS Markit, Jeff Lin, spoke about his company’s expectation for the folding iPadOS when speaking to Forbes. Lin explained: “We think Apple will follow [a] similar Microsoft concept to develop the foldable device with iPad OS and Apple A series processors”.

Lin also expects the device won’t be coming any time soon as Apple’s current priority is getting 5G onto its 2020 iPhone. Lin states this does mean the foldable iPad could come with 5G connectivity.

Foldables are at the centre of plans for many mobile device manufacturers, with big phone companies looking into their first and second attempts.

The last we heard about Samsung’s Galaxy Fold project, future iterations of the device may look very different from the much-maligned original. A Galaxy Fold 2 may opt for a Motorola Razr-like design.

There’s also the Huawei Mate X. The Mate X keeps the screens on the outside rather than closing like a book – the way the Galaxy Fold does it. We’ve seen potential plans for a Mate X 2 as well, with an interestingly placed display on the spine of the phone’s fold.

Lastly, there’s Google. Like Apple, Google is yet to enter the foldable screen fray. We recently saw a patent which indicated Google’s first foldable device could adopt the book-like design – but taken a step further. The Google foldable could include pages of screens.

